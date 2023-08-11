Teenage girl appears at Old Bailey charged with killing baby boy in London last year
London Ambulance Service raced to the scene last year but the baby boy died.
A teenage girl has appeared in a UK court today charged with infanticide over the death of a new-born baby.
The young woman appeared before magistrates in the Old Bailey this morning.
Police were called at 5 am on January 30 last year following the discovery of the little boy in New Eltham, south-east London.
London Ambulance Service raced to the scene but the boy was sadly pronounced dead.
Read more
The 16-year-old girl, who cannot be named due to her age, was charged in July. She will next appear in court for a plea hearing on 17 November.
The defendant appeared at the Old Bailey accused of causing the death of a child under the age of 12 months.
No trial date was set during the hearing and she remains on unconditional bail, according to reports from the UK.