Teenage girl appears at Old Bailey charged with killing baby boy in London last year

Lady Justice on top of Old Bailey the Central Criminal Court of England and Wales in London

A teenage girl has appeared in a UK court today charged with infanticide over the death of a new-born baby.

The young woman appeared before magistrates in the Old Bailey this morning.

Police were called at 5 am on January 30 last year following the discovery of the little boy in New Eltham, south-east London.

London Ambulance Service raced to the scene but the boy was sadly pronounced dead.

The 16-year-old girl, who cannot be named due to her age, was charged in July. She will next appear in court for a plea hearing on 17 November.

The defendant appeared at the Old Bailey accused of causing the death of a child under the age of 12 months.

No trial date was set during the hearing and she remains on unconditional bail, according to reports from the UK.