Teen charged with murder after showing off body of victim (13) on Instagram

He reportedly followed up the video call with a text asking if a friend would help clean the crime scene and get rid of the body.

A teen charged with the murder of a 13-year-old girl in Philadelphia is said to have revealed his shocking crime on social media before asking for help disposing of the body.

Joshua Cooper (16) was tracked down by police after a woman called 911 to report her daughter had received a distressing Instagram video call.

According to authorities, Cooper told the girl he had killed someone before flipping the camera and showing her the crime scene, revealing the legs and feet of someone covered in blood.

He followed up the video call with a text asking if she would help clean the crime scene and get rid of the body.

Bensalem Police went to the Pennsylvania trailer park where the boy lived after receiving the call on Friday evening, finding him attempting to flee the scene.

Inside the mobile home, officers found a 13-year-old girl with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest, according to a press release shared with People Magazine.

“During the video chat, the 16-year-old stated that he had just killed someone,” the statement said.

“He then flipped the video image and showed the legs and feet of someone covered in blood. He then asked for assistance with disposal of the body.

"There were also indications that substantial steps were taken to clean up the crime scene.”

According to CNN, the teen says the incident was an “accident” though was denied bail and charged with ‘criminal homicide’ as an adult.

They report that Cooper said he and the unnamed victim were watching a Netflix series in his home after he had accessed his father’s safe earlier that day.

He admitted he had been organised the ammunition and guns kept in the unit before the teen and his mother “terminated” the police interview, CNN reports.

The teen from Bensalem – a small town just outside Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – is scheduled to appear in court on December 7.

He awaits his court date in a juvenile detention center.