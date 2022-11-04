Teen (19) charged after body of dead woman is found in the back of his crashed truck

After he fled the scene Roseville police discovered the body of 62-year-old Gabrielle Seitz in the vehicle

A 19-year-old man has been charged with receiving and concealing a body after a dead woman was found in the back of his truck that had crashed in the US state of Michigan.

Police said Stephen Freeman was driving a pickup truck just before 2pm on October 27 in in Roseville when he crashed into a semi-truck.

After he fled the scene Roseville police discovered the body of 62-year-old Gabrielle Seitz in the vehicle.

Freeman was later arrested and charged with receiving and concealing a body and concealing the death of an individual. Both charges are five-year felonies.

He is being held on $75,000 bond, cash/surety and must wear a GPS if released.

Officials said Freeman is also a person of interest in the ongoing investigation into Seitz’s death. Evidence is being tested, and her body is being examined.

Prosecutors had asked for a $250,000 bond as they said the victim was found with a shoelace around her neck and clear signs of strangulation.

However, the judge said a bond cannot be set based on that information since Freeman was not charged with murder. If charges are amended as the investigation continues, the bond could be updated.

“Because the investigation is ongoing, we are limited on what can be said at this time,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said. “However, when we have additional information from the investigation, we will be updating everyone.”

A probable cause conference is scheduled for November 9, with a preliminary examination is scheduled for Nov. 16.