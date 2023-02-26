Teen (19) arrested after eight people stabbed in fight at Oklahoma City nightclub

Two of the victims are reportedly in critical condition following the incident that occurred around 1.30am local time at the Pink Parrot Cantina in the city’s Bricktown district

A 19-year-old man has been arrested after at least eight people were stabbed after a “large fight” broke out at a Oklahoma City nightclub last night.

"Several police officers were posted outside the club as part of security protocols and saw the fight occurring with several injured people exiting the club, onto the sidewalk," the Oklahoma City Police Department said in a statement.

Officers saw two people with what appeared to be serious stab wounds "bleeding profusely," police said.

They applied tourniquets and directed pressure to stop the loss of blood.

So far, eight people appear to have been stabbed in the fight, two of whom are in critical condition, police have confirmed. Six victims suffered minor injuries.

Police said it was unclear what caused the fight to break out. A weapon has not been recovered, an Oklahoma City police spokesperson told ABC News.

"I was about to pull into the garage. Right when I was about to turn in, I just see everybody started running across the street over here," Ben Dominguez told ABC Oklahoma City affiliate KOCO.

Dominguez said he saw a woman getting carried by two people and believes she may have been one of the stabbing victims.

"You just see people start scattering and running down that way, that way, across the street," he told the station.

A 19-year-old man who was arrested on Saturday in connection to the incident is facing two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of a deadly weapon.