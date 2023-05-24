Teacher at school attended by royal children faces child sex abuse charges

Matthew Smith (34) is the former deputy head at the first school attended by British Prince George and Princess Charlotte

A teacher at a school that had been attended by children of the royal family has been charged with an additional 17 counts of child sexual abuse.

Matthew Smith (34) is the former deputy head at the first school attended by Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Smith was arrested by NCA officers at his home in East Dulwich in November 2022. He was later charged with five counts, including causing the sexual exploitation and abuse of a child under 13, distributing indecent images of children (IIOC) in category A, and three counts of making IIOC in categories A-C.

Smith pleaded guilty to those charges days after his arrest and has been remanded in custody since.

On Tuesday, he appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court charged with a father 17 counts, including encouraging the rape of a child under 13, causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, and arranging the sexual abuse of a child.

The charges relate to the suspected commissioning of the sexual abuse of children in India via the internet between 2017-2022 when Smith was living in Nepal and working at a school for the majority of this time.

After moving back to the UK in July 2022, he began working at the primary school in London, where he was a deputy head teacher and head of pastoral care.

The investigation has found no evidence of offending by Smith against children based in Nepal or the UK.

Smith also faces six counts of making and distributing over 120,000 child sexual abuse images, including 10,944 in the most serious category, which were found on a laptop, SD card, and iPhone.

He is due to appear at Southwark Crown Court on 20 June 2023.

Helen Dore, Senior Officer at the National Crime Agency, said: “Child sexual abuse committed online and across borders is a substantial threat to the UK, and it’s one the NCA is committed to tackling.

“We are dedicated to pursing the most dangerous offenders and to protecting any child who may be at risk, in the UK and across the globe.”

In a previous statement, Thomas’s prep school said: “The safety and wellbeing of our pupils is, and always will be, our top priority.”

“As there are ongoing criminal proceedings, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time other than to say that there is no suggestion that the offences relate to Mr Smith’s employment at Thomas’s or to any current or former pupils of the school.”

The children of the Prince and Princess of Wales attended the school, where fees are up to £25,000 a year, until July 2021 before switching to Lambrook School near Ascot.