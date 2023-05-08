Tanaiste says Danielle McLaughlin’s family are in ‘acute distress’ as murder trial delayed

The Fianna Fail politician, who is also the Minister for Foreign Affairs, said that Irish and British governments want to ensure “a quick conclusion to the court case”.

Vikat Bhagat is accused of the murder of Danielle McLaughlin. Picture by Denise Calnan

Danielle McLaughlin from Buncrana, Co Donegal, was raped and murdered in Goa

Tanaiste Micheal Martin has said that he is aware that delays in Donegal woman Danielle McLaughlin’s murder trial in India are causing her family "acute distress”.

The Fianna Fail politician, who is also the Minister for Foreign Affairs, said that Irish and British governments want to ensure “a quick conclusion to the court case”.

His comments come in response to a question put forward by Donegal TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn TD in the Dail last week.

Deputy Mac Lochlainn had asked if the Tanaiste will meet with Danielle’s family to directly discuss their concerns over the ongoing delays in the trial.

Mr Martin responded: “As the Deputy will be aware, my Department, through the Embassy of Ireland in New Delhi, Consulate General in Mumbai and Consular Assistance Unit in Dublin, has been providing assistance to the citizen’s family - notwithstanding the Indian authorities’ position that this is a UK consular case.

“Consular officers in my Department are in regular contact with the family, and I am fully aware of the acute distress arising from the ongoing delays in the case.," An Tánaiste said.

“I can assure you that, together with the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, we are continuing to engage with the relevant authorities. On 6 April of this year, Irish and British diplomats once again travelled to Goa to meet with officials on the matter."

“Ensuring a quick conclusion to the court case remains a significant priority for the Irish and British Governments as well as, of course, for the citizen’s family”.

Vikat Bhagat is accused of the murder of Danielle McLaughlin. Picture by Denise Calnan

Danielle (28) from Buncrana, was found dead in a secluded field in India’s Canacona, an area of Goa popular with holidaymakers, on March 14, 2017.

Danielle, who had been using a British passport at the time, had travelled to India where she planned to train as a yoga teacher. The night before she was found dead, Danielle had attended a Holi party near Canacona beach in the south of Goa.

A local man, Vikat Bhagat, has been charged with the rape and murder of Danielle and the trial opened in 2018 but has been beset by delays.

The 23-year-old has pleaded not guilty to charges of rape, murder, violent robbery and destruction of evidence.

The trial initially opened at Court Margao in India's South Goa on April 6, 2018, but has only continued intermittently since then, taking place twice a month for 30 minutes maximum.

But last Friday marked the sixth time since February 27 that Bhagat has not been produced in court due to a shortage of escort staff, which resulted in the hearing being cancelled.

Bhagat has been described by police in India as a gang member and has convictions for theft.

Danielle knew nothing of his criminal past. She had met him the year before when visiting India and the pair had struck up a friendship, with Danielle referring to him as her “brother”.