Suspected cyber criminal who targeted Irish bank customers arrested in Amsterdam

Police found dozens of fake websites including those of Irish banks, as well as Dutch, Spanish and German, on seized mobile phone and computers.

A Dutch cyber-criminal of suspected of making €400,000 from fraud victims including Irish bank customers has been arrested in The Netherlands.

The 21-year-old was arrested earlier this month after an investigation started in September 2022 following another probe into the illegal arms trade.

Police found dozens of fake websites including those of Irish banks, as well as Dutch, Spanish and German, on seized mobile phone and computers.

These are used in phishing attacks in which customers are tricked into entering their security details and passwords.

The Public Prosecution Service in Amsterdam suspects the man of carrying out fraud, theft, computer trespass and money laundering over a number of years.

In a statement today they said “he probably earned more than €400,000 from cybercrime and online fraud.”

Dutch police tracked down the man after information from an investigation by the National Unit into illegal arms trade.

After analysing the information, suspicions arose of large-scale and international fraud and money laundering against the 21-year-old from Amsterdam.

The police also found lists with at least 1.5 million telephone numbers or email addresses of potential victims.

The suspect allegedly used this information to send SMS messages and phishing emails to people to entice them into handing over their details.

“The man appears to have several bank account numbers where amounts of thousands of euros were credited and debited, presumably from victims of phishing.”

The prosecutors added that records show no funds “in his bank accounts from any form of legitimate income such as salary, benefits or allowances.”

“A lot of money was received from foreign bank accounts in his name, but also from bank accounts in the name of suspected money mules.”

The investigation into the man's suspected criminal activities continues.