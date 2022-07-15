Suspect wanted for murder of Dutch crime reporter Peter R de Vries lived like hermit

The 26-year-old, who has since been surrendered to the Netherlands, also changed addresses regularly to avoid being discovered

A 26-year-old man arrested in Barcelona on suspicion of involvement in the murder of the veteran Dutch crime reporter Peter R de Vries, lived like hermit, Spanish police have revealed.

Cops said the Dutch suspect barely left his his hideaway and other people were ordered to bring him food and groceries.

The suspect, who has since been surrendered to the Netherlands, also changed addresses regularly to avoid being discovered.

A special arrest team, the Special Operations Group, that included two Dutch officers from the National Police had travelled to Spain because of the "highly dangerous nature of the suspect" and the "strict security measures of the person under investigation".

They had arrived from the Netherlands to participate in the arrest and subsequent search of the suspect's home that was located in a building that houses a pharmacy.

The 26-year-old suspect was handed over to the Dutch authorities after he was escorted into an airplane under heavy police guard.

Simultaneously, two more suspects were arrested in the Netherlands and Curaçao as part of the same international police operation.

Earlier this month, a 27-year-old Polish man was detained on suspicion of organising the killing and "directing those who carried out the murder".

According to local media, the suspect is already in custody on suspicion of another murder in October.

De Vries was fatally shot almost a year ago in broad daylight in central Amsterdam after leaving a television studio.

He died of his injuries nine days later, prompting a nationwide outpouring of grief and anger.

Two men are currently on trial for the murder - a 21-year-old Dutch national identified only as Delano G. and a 36-year-old Polish national, Kamil E.

Both men are facing a life sentence if convicted. The investigation into de Vries' death is ongoing.