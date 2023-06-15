Surfboard drugs gang wiped out after sniffer dogs discover hidden cocaine

The dogs’ handlers discovered six surfboards contained a total of 50kg (110lb) of cocaine when the suspicious shipping was examined on May 23.

An international surfboard gang that had been smuggling cocaine from South America into Europe has been wiped out by cops in Uruguay.

Traffickers had been hiding the drugs inside surfboards but were busted after sniffer dogs alerted officers to the presence of cocaine.

Officers said the boards were uncharacteristically heavy and when they passed them through a scanner, they spotted hidden packages inside.

A photo supplied by Uruguay’s interior ministry shows white powder spilling from one of the boards after it had been cut open.

Police allowed one surfboard to be air-freighted to Italy in order to track down those receiving it

Three Italian citizens were later arrested in an operation involving counter-narcotics police in Spain, Portugal and Italy.

Police believe the Italians entered Uruguay across the land border with Brazil before travelling on to Argentina after posting the surfboards.

Two Italian nationals were arrested by police in Portugal as they went to pick up the cocaine-filled surfboard which police had allowed through.

A third Italian citizen, who police believe dispatched the drugs from Uruguay to Europe, was detained in Italy.

The Uruguayan prosecutor’s office said that the transatlantic operation was “a model of international co-operation”.

It has been reported that drug traffickers are increasingly using Uruguay, which borders Argentina and Brazil, to ship drugs from drug-producing parts of South America to Europe.

It has become a major transit point for cocaine from Colombia and Peru in recent years but the country’s interior minister has insisted that they are fully committed to the fight against drug-trafficking.

He said controls at the country’s ports and border crossings are key to disrupting drug shipments.

It has also been reported locally that this is not first time smugglers have been caught attempting to smuggle cocaine internationally concealed in surfboards.

After cutting into a surfboard to investigate scanned images, large amounts of cocaine powder were found.