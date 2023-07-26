Super-cartel kingpin and Kinahan associate says he will no longer participate in ‘sham trial’

Ridouan Taghi has described the court as a “puppet show” and said he would no longer return to court.

Super-cartel Ridouan Taghi has announced that he will “no longer” participate in the long-running Marengo trial in the Netherlands.

The international drug lord has issued a statement describing his trial as a “puppet show” and said he would no longer return to court.

Taghi is regarded as the head of a Dutch-Moroccan drug gang, known as the Mocro Maffia, who control a large section of Europe’s cocaine trade.

He is a close associate of Daniel Kinahan and they are believed to have worked together to source cocaine shipments from South America.

Dutch prosecutors have called for Taghi to be jailed for life and he is accused of masterminding six fatal shootings in the space of 18 months.

The so-called Marengo trial was due to come to a close later this year.

But now, Taghi has said he will no longer engage in with the courts in a statement issued by his lawyers.

It reads: “He concludes that the verdict is apparently already ready and that, as far as he is concerned, the court should simply send the verdict, as he said earlier in the trial.

"The fact that almost all his research wishes and those of the co-defendants have been rejected confirms his conclusion that this court is biased. The client indicates that he no longer participates in this ‘puppet show and sham trial’."

Earlier this month, the Dutch court decided that the three new lawyers will not be given extra time to study Taghi’s file.

Taghi had been left without a legal representation after the his high-profile lawyer Inez Weski was arrested on suspicion of membership of a criminal organization.

He had hired three new lawyers, Arthur van der Biezen, Michael Ruperti and Sjoerd van Berge Henegouwen, who claimed they would need nine months to study the file.

This was rejected by the Dutch judges who ruled “interests of suspect Taghi in such a long delay outweigh the interests of completing the case.”

Dutch-Moroccan Taghi was one of a number of high-profile criminals who were guests at Daniel Kinahan’s wedding in Dubai in 2017.

However, Taghi was ultimately arrested in the Gulf State at the end of 2019 and extradited to the Netherlands.

Since his extradition to the Netherlands, Taghi has been kept in isolation, which forbids him from communicating with anyone other than his legal team.

Along with a number of his associates, Taghi is currently facing multiple charges ranging from assassinations, attempted killings and murder plots.