Super cartel chief Ridouan Taghi's 'last contact' arrested in Dominican Republic

“Rasta” was arrested at the weekend.

The last remaining member of bigwig Ridouan Taghi’s super cartel was arrested on Saturday in the Dominican Republic.

Dutchman Dennis G – nickname Rasta- is a 47-year-old childhood pal of Dutch crime lord, Taghi, who is currently on trial for six murders in the Marengo Trial in the Netherlands.

Rasta is seen as “an important player in the international cocaine trade,” according to the Dutch public prosecutor.

The drug smuggler was suspected of using corrupt officials working in the transport industry, including dockers, to ship drugs around the globe.

Members of Taghi’s gang have been locked up in Europe, Serbia and Brazil.

Authorities have submitted an extradition request to Caribbean officials for Rasta. According to prosecutors, decrypted Ennetcom messages show that the Dutch man ‘is likely involved in shipments of 985 and 522 kilos of cocaine seized in Colombia in 2015’.

Dennis G is the suspected owner of cocaine packages with his nickname ‘Rasta’ printed on them and involvement in a shipment of 47 kilos of cocaine intercepted in the UK in 2015.

Taghi was arrested in 2019

According to police, decrypted messages from another intelligence service, SkyECC, indicate that Rasta was involved in smuggling hundreds of kilograms of cocaine into the Netherlands in 2019 and 2020.

In 2015 he was arrested in the Dominican Republic and detained for the discovery of cocaine in his home.

According to prosecutors, Taghi’s pal lived in the Dominican Republic for years and is said to have lived in a luxurious villa in the capital, Santo Domingo.

The Dominican authorities are investigating a man and a woman who were accompanying Rasta at the time of his arrest.

According to a Dominican Drug Control Directorate report, the two others who were arrested with Rasta are Urvin W. and Terence de V.

Both are members of ‘No Limit Soldier’, a criminal organization that is mainly active in the Caribbean, but also has ties to the Netherlands.

Dutch authorities suspect them of murder, arms trafficking, drug trafficking and money laundering.

Rasta’s childhood buddy, Taghi, is one of the suspected leaders of the super-cartel who all attended Daniel Kinahan’s wedding celebration at the Burj al Arab hotel in 2017.

Prosecutors described it as a “completely unscrupulous organisation.”

Marengo trial security

At a recent hearing of the Marengo trial, prosecutors pointed to the empty seats reserved for relatives of the victims who were too frightened to attend.

“There is not a single surviving relative who dares to exercise the right to speak. They will not tell you who their father, brother, son or loved one was, what he meant to them and how he is still missed," the prosecution said.

The motive for most of the murders was revenge and to ensure silence “because there was talk or to prevent talk.”

The statements of the key State witness were of “great importance” in tracking down the gang leaders who had “remained largely out of sight.”

“Statements showed that this series of murders was committed by one and the same organisation. It also turned out that there were others on the list to be killed by this organisation.”

As well as the witness statements a large number of encrypted messages from the suspects were also used in evidence.

They provided a shocking insight into the way in how the accused men talked to each other about murders and victims.

Intercepted messages showed Taghi saying that if necessary, one killer should break into a home and do it in daylight.

They were told “no matter what time or morning or night light, if it sleeps, you will be well rewarded.”

The Marengo trial itself is entering its final stages.