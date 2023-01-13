Spanish police bust crime gang that was smuggling marijuana disguised as aid for Ukraine

The Guardia Civil rounded up suspects from Ukraine, Germany, Spain and Morocco who are suspected of drug trafficking

A total 30 people have been arrested on Spain’s Costa del Sol after Spanish police busted a gang that was smuggling marijuana disguised as humanitarian aid destined for Ukraine.

The Guardia Civil rounded up suspects from Ukraine, Germany, Spain and Morocco who are suspected of drug trafficking, illegal possession of weapons and membership of a criminal organisation.

Nearly €800,000, six firearms and 2,500 cannabis plants were seized during house searches in Málaga, Granada, Córdoba and Seville.

The marijuana was grown in several places in Andalusia, and packed and hidden in cardboard boxes that were then transported in vans as part of an aid caravan in a bid to avoid police and border controls.

Cash is discovered in a car

The drugs would then be driven to markets north of the Pyrenees.

The Spanish police investigation identified a group of Ukrainian suspects who were believed to have been trafficking large amounts of marijuana on the Costa del Sol before sending them to various European countries.

One of the weed grow houses

“These Ukrainians travelled to various places in Andalusia where they transported the already packaged marijuana under strict security measures and stored it in an apartment in the city of Málaga,” it has been reported.

However, the Guardia Civil in Málaga arrested four occupants of two Ukraine-registered vans that were discovered to be carrying a total of 109 kilograms of vacuum-packed marijuana hidden in cardboard boxes.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Police then carried out 11 raids in the Málaga region that led to the arrests of 11 suspects for drug trafficking, membership of a criminal organisation, illegal possession of weapons and electricity fraud.

Drug money is found

During the house searches, items including €740,400, $25,250 US dollars, 20 kilograms of cannabis buds, 1,000 cannabis plants, a firearm, body armour and GPS trackers were seized.

Another 14 suspects were arrested in a second police operation in the provinces of Granada, Córdoba and Seville.

In eight raids, the Spanish police seized 1,500 cannabis plants, 10 kilograms of packaged cannabis, five firearms and €15,000 in cash.