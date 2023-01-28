Spanish police arrest 28 and seize 4.5 tonnes of cocaine on cattle ship off Canaries
‘International organisations are reinventing themselves to transport drugs from Latin America to Europe’
Spanish police seized 4.5 tonnes of cocaine with an estimated street value of €105m after raiding a cattle ship off the Canary Islands earlier this week, a statement said on Saturday.
The ship had stopped at ports in about a dozen countries before Tuesday's raid, and police said drug smugglers had started using livestock ships because it was more difficult for police to trace their illicit cargo.
Read more
"International organisations are reinventing themselves to transport drugs from Latin America to Europe, using livestock to make the control and localisation more difficult," the Spanish police statement said.
Police arrested 28 crew members on the Togo-flagged Orion V, which had been trailed from Colombia in an operation by Spanish authorities, the US Drug Enforcement Administration and Togo police.
Officers unloaded dozens of boxes containing the cocaine on the port side in Las Palmas on the island of Gran Canaria.
Today's Headlines
contesting case | Martin Foley pictured as he appears in court accused of threatening to kill man
tragic death | Feud victim Eddie Hutch’s ex-wife found dead in her Dublin home
Red Faced | ‘Alex Ferguson ended my Man United career in a golf club carpark’, says Paul Ince
MOTLEY CREW | One-legged mechanic, bossy mum and juror jailed for trying to fix drugs kingpin’s trial
rest in peace | Toddler who died in tragic choking accident to be laid to rest today
heartbreaking | Irish family left in limbo after Qatari court cuts compo for young girl left with severe burns
tragic loss | Woman (22) killed and two hospitalised after car crashes into a ditch in Co Mayo
'conflict' | Gardai face ‘near anarchy’ as masked mobs join protests against asylum seekers
committed | Police determined to get answers for heartbroken family of murdered mum-to-be Natalie McNally
Gadd-ing out | Convicted paedophile Gary Glitter to be released from prison ‘within days’