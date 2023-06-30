Spanish narco boss hit by seizure of 6.5 tonnes of cocaine hidden in shipments of bananas

In total Colombian and Spanish authorities seized 6.5 tonnes of cocaine, valued at about €223 million on the illegal market

The cocaine was found stashed in shipments of bananas

One of Spain’s biggest drug traffickers is believed to have been behind an attempt to smuggle 6.5 tonnes of cocaine into the country hidden in shipments of bananas.

A total of €223 million worth of cocaine was intercepted during three operations in Spain and Colombia by law enforcement agencies who targeted the Spanish narco boss.

There were 13 arrests of suspects after eight locations were searched in Cádiz and Málaga, leading to the seizure of the drugs as well as vehicles, luxury watches, a large number of electronic devices and €1.5 million in cash.

Europol and the Spanish Civil Guard (Guardia Civil) took on the major criminal network that was involved in the multi-tonne trafficking of cocaine from South America to the EU.

The investigation, which started in October 2022, involved the Colombian National Police (Policía Nacional de Colombia) and the Latvian State Police (Latvijas Valsts policija).

An officer retrieves the cocaine

Europol, who facilitated the exchange of information and provided analytical support, deployed officers to Spain to support intelligence developments during tthe various field activities.

As a result, national authorities seized a number of large cocaine shipments linked to this criminal organisation over the past seven months.

In December 2022, the Colombian Police seized about three tonnes of cocaine concealed in banana shipments that were transiting from the port of Turbo via the port of Cartagena and destined for the Spanish port of Algeciras.

In another operation, Colombian authorities intercepted a second shipment of 1.25 tonnes of cocaine at the port of Cartagena that was on its way to the Spanish port of Vigo, via Algeciras, where the drugs would have been extracted by the criminal network.

In May 2023, in a bid to avoid possible interceptions in Colombia, the criminal network arranged a new shipment directly from Ecuador to Algeciras.

This time, the drugs reached Spain where authorities intercepted the large shipment of 2.296 tonnes of cocaine that was hidden between legal shipments of bananas while it was on its way to a nearby warehouse. Spanish officers arrested seven suspects at the scene.

Europol says the leader of the criminal network behind the shipments is considered to be one of Spain’s biggest drug traffickers.

Based in Malaga, the drugs kingpin headed a large-scale network that was smuggling tonnes of cocaine from Ecuador and Colombia into the EU as part of a wholesale-type of criminal business structure.

The drugs were found in a banana shipment

The crime boss is also a member of a well-known local family from the Spanish city of Castellar de la Frontera, which used a wholesale frozen fish company in Algeciras as a front business.

“The criminal network laundered the illicit assets through this company, while also being involved in attempts to corrupt public officials,” Europol stated.

“As for the smuggling of cocaine, the criminal network used another means to stash their illicit cargo – bananas. The cover shipment was the importation of bananas from Ecuador and Colombia.

“Once the shipments were extracted from the port of Algeciras and were on their way to their legal destination, they were diverted to a warehouse where the pallets with cocaine were replaced with identical ones containing bananas.”