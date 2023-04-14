Spanish cops bust biggest coke lab ever seen in Europe

The 24/7 cocaine factory produced 200kg per day complete with Superman logo

Pontevedra provence is in the north west of Spain

Police in Spain have arrested 18 people after busting the largest cocaine lab ever seen in Europe.

Teams of Colombians and Mexicans manned the operation full time in a sophisticated, multinational facility which was producing 440 pounds of cocaine every single day, 365 days a year.

“This is on a scale never before seen in Europe,” Spanish police said.

Officers from Spain’s Policía Nacional force, working with counterparts from Portugal and Colombia, seized 1,300kg of cocaine base paste and 151kg of processed cocaine after discovering the “mega-lab” in the north-west region of Galicia.

“The mega-laboratory, located in Pontevedra province, never paused its activities, with its ‘cooks’ working in shifts 24 hours a day to transform the base paste into cocaine hydrochloride ready for consumption,” the Policía Nacional said on Friday.

Open cocaine box

“The now-dismantled criminal organisation was highly sophisticated and its members – whose different duties were well organised – employed strong security measures, such as using aliases, decoy vehicles, disguising themselves as truckers, and using a strict communications protocol.”

The investigation began last October, when cops came across a criminal gang based in Las Palmas, whose members had been investigated over links to Colombian drug suppliers.

It was found a house near Madrid was being used as a depot for a large quantity of chemical products, and to an industrial estate in Pontevedra where supplies for the cocaine lab were kept.

Officers discovered a multinational criminal enterprise involving Colombian “cooks” and two Mexicans – known as “the engineer” and “the notary” – who specialised in extracting the cocaine base paste, which was hidden inside the metal cylinders of heavy stone-breaking machinery.

“The biggest players were the Spaniards, who were responsible for transporting the drugs from Colombia – its country of origin – to Pontevedra, where it was processed in a laboratory that the Spaniards had built,” police said.

The Spanish police said members of the gang were also the ones who distributed the processed cocaine across the country.

A police spokesperson described the location of the facility.

“It was a large house in Pontevedra province, set apart from other properties and built on a large piece of land. Furthermore, a few weeks later, officers detected the presence of three South American men who had been taken there, under strict security.”

Realising the drugs were coming in on the stone-breaking machinery, which was shipped from Colombia to a port near Porto in Portugal, the Spanish investigators contacted their colleagues in both countries.

“Subsequent investigations revealed that the Spanish citizens involved were working with two powerful criminal organisations – one Colombian and one Mexican – that had come together to finance a laboratory capable of producing 6,000kg of cocaine in different phases,” said police.

“They also uncovered plans to bring in three more stone-breaking machines.”

The lab was equipped with cooling, heating and air extraction systems, “perfectly arranged for the processing, separation, drying and packaging of cocaine”.

After coordinating units in Gran Canaria, Pontevedra, Madrid and Bilbao, the police arrested 18 people, carried out 14 searches and intercepted a van carrying 100kg of cocaine as it entered Madrid.