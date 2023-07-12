Spanish cops arrest man on suspicion of attempted rape of Irish woman in Valencia

“The victim could hardly remember what happened, indicating to the officers that she had struggled with a man who tried to have a sexual relationship with her by force”

The suspect is led away by police. IMAGE: Civil Guard

Spanish police have released images of a man suspected of trying to rape an Irish woman in Valencia.

According to local media reports, the suspect who was arrested by officers of the Civil Guard (Guardia Civil) is a 27-year-old Colombian national.

Nius Diario claims the woman struggled with the man when he tried to “forcefully have a sexual relationship with her”.

“The Civil Guard, within the framework of the Masbed operation, has arrested a 27-year-old man of Colombian nationality for the crime of sexual assault with violence,” the news site reports.

It has been reported that, after midnight on June 25, a Civil Guard patrol was called to a town in the Ribera Baja to attend to a victim of sexual assault.

“After a few minutes they managed to reach the scene, where they were able to meet with the victim, a woman of Irish nationality,” Nius Diario states. “The victim could hardly remember what happened, indicating to the agents (officers) that she had struggled with a man who tried to have a sexual relationship with her by force.”

After the victim was transferred to a medical centre for treatment, officers took “multiple steps to find out who was responsible”.

“Finally, it was possible to prove…the (suspect) “of the crime of sexual assault with violence was arrested. It was a 27-year-old man of Colombian nationality.”