Sligo man shot dead in Australia lived there for over 10 years as suspect quizzed

A man from Co Sligo who was killed in a horrific shooting incident in Australia had been there as a citizen for over 10 years, the Sunday World has learned.

The victim, who was in his 30s and from the Sligo town area, was found in his home in the town of Oberon in NSW Central Tablelands on Thursday morning with a gunshot wound.

He was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

A local man in Sligo who knew the victim said he understood the man had migrated to Australia a number of years ago and gained his citizenship there in the last 10 years.

Other details that are emerging say that he attended Summerhill College in Sligo before moving to Bathurst in New South Wales which is located 200 kms northwest of Sydney and 40km from Oberon.

It is also believed that he had lived there with his partner.

A 57-year-old man was arrested at the house and taken to Oberon Police Station for questioning.

The man is now in police custody and is assisting detectives with inquiries, but has not been charged.

Meanwhile, a crime scene was established and a firearm has been seized for further examination.

Located reports that initial inquiries suggest the two men were known to each other.

It was reported that officers from Chifley Police District had been called to Jenolan Street shortly after 8am local time where they found the body of a man suffering a gunshot wound.

NSW Police said that as investigations continue, anyone who may have information that could assist is urged to contact Oberon Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

In a statement to indepedent.ie, the Department of Foreign Affairs said it is "aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

"As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the detail of individual cases".