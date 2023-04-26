Singapore executes man for moving dried leaves from one location to another

Tangaraju Suppiah was hanged today and his family was given the death certificate, according to a human rights activist

A man has been executed in Singapore for allegedly transporting dried leaves from one location to another.

Tangaraju Suppiah (46), was convicted of "abetting by engaging in a conspiracy to traffic" over a delivery of 1kg (35oz) of cannabis from Malaysia to Singapore in 2013.

Tangaraju was hanged today and his family was given the death certificate, according to a tweet by a human rights activist.

Supporters say Suppiah was convicted of trafficking the leaves on weak evidence whilst authorities say he had received due process.

"I know that my brother has not done anything wrong. I urge the court to look at his case from the beginning," Tangaraju's sister, Leela Suppiah, had told reporters at a news conference over the weekend.

The case follows a high-profile execution last year of an intellectually impaired man over a similar drugs charge.

Supporters vigil

Singapore has some of the world's toughest anti-drug laws, which it says are necessary to protect society.

In recent days Suppiah’s family members and activists delivered letters to Singapore's president Halimah Yacob in a last-minute plea for clemency, while British billionaire Sir Richard Branson had called for a halt of the execution and a review of the case.

Though Suppiah was not caught during the delivery, prosecutors said he was responsible for coordinating it, and traced two phone numbers used by a deliveryman back to him.

Tangaraju claimed he was not the person communicating with others connected to the case. He said he had lost one of the phones and denied owning the second one.

Singapore law mandates the death penalty for drug trafficking and has lesser penalties for couriers. In Tangaraju's last appeal, the judge agreed with the prosecution that Tangaraju was responsible for coordinating the delivery, which made him ineligible for a more lenient sentence.

Activists had raised concerns that Tangaraju was not given adequate access to an interpreter and had to argue his last appeal on his own since his family was unable to secure a lawyer.

Tangaraju's sister Leela Suppiah marched with activists on Sunday.

Leela and supporters

Sir Richard, who previously criticised the 2022 execution of intellectually impaired Nagaenthran Dharmalingam, said Tangaraju's case was "shocking on multiple levels".

In a blog post, he said Singapore was “about to kill an innocent man" on the back of "more than dubious circumstances".

"The death penalty is already a dark stain on the country's reputation. An execution following such an unsafe conviction would only make things worse," he said.

Rebutting his allegations, Singapore's Home Affairs Ministry said his claims were untrue and accused him of "disrespect for Singapore's judges and our criminal justice system".

It said the death penalty was "an essential component" in a multi-pronged approach that has been "effective in keeping Singapore safe and secure".

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Tangaraju's family members said they were able to meet him from behind a glass partition at Changi Prison after his notice of execution was released last week.

"He puts up a brave front for my mother because he does not want her to break down," his niece Subhashini Ilango said. "He has mentally prepared for this day to come. He does feel there's a great injustice and he'll be executed for something he did not do."

His family said they would continue to press for reforms in Singapore's legal system.

"If such an injustice happens to my brother, I wouldn't want it to happen to anybody else so I will continue to fight," said his sister Leela.