Shocking video shows woman accused of decapitating lover attacking own lawyer in court
Schabusiness is facing charges of homicide, mutilating a corpse and sexual assault after the victim's mother discovered her son's head in a bucket
The moment a married woman accused of decapitating her lover attacked her lawyer in court has been captured on video.
Shocking footage shows Taylor Schabusiness (25) jumping on her attorney, Quinn Jolly, and striking his head with her elbow.
Schabusiness is facing charges of first degree homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault after the victim's own mother discovered her son's severed head in a bucket.
The altercation with her lawyer came during a proceeding to determine whether Schabusiness is fit to stand trial.
Jolly had been expected to introduce testimony from an expert witness in court on Tuesday, but he had asked for two more weeks from Judge Thomas Walsh as the witness had not yet completed his report.
When Walsh agreed to postpone the trial, originally set for March 6, to a suggested May 15 trial instead, Schabusiness launched her attack on Jolly.
Video from the Greenbay courtroom showed Schabusiness jumping out of her seat and trying to grab at Jolly's arm before apparently striking him in the head.
A Brown County sheriff's officer tackled Schabusiness to the ground, but struggled to keep her down.
The officer kept telling Schabusiness to “stop”, as she tried to kick herself free, while wrapping her foot around a cord connected to his utility belt.
About a minute later, the Green Bay Press Gazette reports, a court employee told people at the hearing to clear the courtroom, which was about a quarter full with media, other attorneys and a supporter of Schabusiness.
Three sheriff's deputies were eventually able to get Schabusiness to calm down, and sit her against a door
In the meantime, two other sheriff's deputies could be seen arriving to tackle the 25-year-old, trying to speak to her calmly.
A woman supporting Schabusiness also tried to calm the defendant down, according to the Gazette.
Eventually they were able to get Schabusiness to calm down and sit her up against a door before leading her out.
When court finally resumed about 10 minutes after the attack, Jolly informed a judge on the case he planned to file a motion asking to be removed as Schabusiness' lawyer.
The question of Schabusiness' fitness to stand trial has been a central issue of her court proceedings since she was arrested last year.
According to police Schabusiness admitted to giving oral sex and using a sex toy on her victim after he was dead. She has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness or defect.
An expert hired by the court had testified that she was capable of assisting in her own defense, but an expert hired by the defense raised doubt. He did not, however, venture an opinion on whether it would be fair for Schabusiness to stand trial.
If found competent, the trial will proceed as scheduled. But if she is found not competent to stand trial, the case will be put on hold as she receives additional psychiatric treatment.
