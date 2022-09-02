Shocking CCTV captures three men preparing for bloody revenge at caravan park

‘When he pulled the trigger and blasted the victims from near point-blank range, it was only by sheer chance that they were not killed’

Shocking video has emerged showing three men embarking on what police described as a mission of murderous and bloody revenge that left two of their victims with life-changing injuries.

The footage shows Richard Bathie, his son Joshua Bathie and cousin Shaun McDermott at the Bathie family farm in Woodhouse Lane, East Ardsley, arming themselves with a shotgun and other weapons as they prepare to head off to attack the home of another family.

The CCTV shows the three men setting off in convoy in a JCB tractor and a Mercedes pick-up truck for the other family’s home at a caravan park in Dunningley Lane, Tingley.

The three from an East Ardsley farming family had set off to enact bloody vengeance after violence marred a family christening and sparked further trouble in a bitter feud.

Patrick Doran (28) was initially assaulted in a fight involving the Bathies and McDermott outside the christening party at Hanging Heaton Golf Club, Dewsbury, on the afternoon of Sunday, August 8.

Shaun McDermott

Doran and his cousin William Price (also 28) later confronted McDermott near to his home in Batley Road, West Ardsley, and struck him on the head with a bottle.

McDermott called Richard Bathie who arrived at the scene with his son Joshua and CCTV footage showed they were “beyond fury”.

After they set off in convoy Richard Bathie arrived at the site at about 6.30pm at the wheel of the JCB.

He shouted abuse as car windows were smashed and the shotgun repeatedly fired.

McDermott, who was armed with the gun, shot Mr Price during a scuffle as he tried to grab the barrel.

McDermott then pointed the gun at Mr Doran who held up his hand which took the blast causing catastrophic damage to his fingers.

The Bathies and McDermott then drove back to their farm in Woodhouse Lane where Edward Senior helped them to conceal the shotgun.

Richard Bathie

The weapon was later recovered amid a huge stack of wrapped bales of hay by police after a four-day search.

Both victims had to undergo emergency surgery. Mr Price suffered severe gunshot wounds to his left elbow and extensive muscle damage to his forearm.

And Mr Doran had to have three fingers on his right hand partially amputated and suffered wounds to his upper thigh and groin.

Specialist detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team carried out extensive enquiries and recovered damning CCTV footage of the incidents leading up to the shooting and other evidence including phone calls and messages and bloodstained clothing.

Following a trial at Leeds Crown Court, which concluded in March, Richard Bathie (53) received a 21 year jail term; Shaun McDermott (35) was sentenced to 34 years in prison; and Joshua Bathie (18) was jailed for 15 years

Edward Senior (25) of Syke Road, Tingley, had pleaded guilty to attempting to pervert the course of justice and will be sentenced and at a future date.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Vanessa Rolfe said: “This was a truly shocking incident where a legally-held firearm was used with potentially murderous consequences in a premeditated attack fueled by rage and the thirst for revenge.

“The victims suffered absolutely horrendous injuries and could easily have been killed. They have both been left with serious physical injuries and mental trauma that will affect them for the rest of their lives.

Joshua Bathie

“McDermott fired the shots, but Richard and Joshua Bathie are just as guilty as he is, as they knew full well they were going after the victims with a loaded shotgun bent on bloody revenge.

“When he pulled the trigger and blasted the victims from near point-blank range, it was only by sheer chance that they were not killed. Regardless of the events leading up to the shooting, there can be absolutely no justification for the appalling actions of these three.

“We hope their convictions and the sentences they have received will provide some reassurance to the victims and their families, and also send a very clear message that those who use violence, particularly involving the criminal use of firearms, can expect to feel the full weight of the law.”