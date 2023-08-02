‘Sex slave’ escapes after being kept in ‘dungeon for 14 years’ and subjected to ‘1,000 rapes’

Vladimir Cheskidov, 51, faces charges of murder, rape and kidnapping.

A Russian man has been accused of kidnapping a woman and keeping her as his sex slave in a dungeon for 14 years, subjecting her to countless rapes as well as stabbing another female to death.

Vladimir Cheskidov (55) allegedly raped the woman, identified as Ekaterina (33), more than 1,000 times and savagely beat her regularly. Ekaterina says she escaped from his home in the village of Smoleno, located in the Ural Mountains, on Monday July 31.

In a horrible twist, Ekaterina also alleged that Cheskidov fatally stabbed a woman named Oksana in 2011 — and then forced her to help him dispose of Oksana’s body.

Victim

During a hearing on Tuesday, Cheskidov began bawling in court and told a judge that he and Ekaterina shared a “mutual love” for each other.

But Russian cops said they recovered human remains from the basement of Cheskidov’s home. They also found a collection of sex toys, muzzles and porn, allegedly.

Cheskidov’s 72-year-old mother has also been nabbed and reportedly had a role in her son’s alleged crimes.

Victim Ekaterina told police that Cheskidov kidnapped her in 2009 - and would only let her out of a padlocked bedroom with bars on the windows to perform work under the threat of violence. She said she was repeatedly tortured and brutally beaten.

Ekaterina said that two years into her ordeal, Cheskidov stabbed a woman to death and forced her to help him chop up the remains. She said the woman was named Oksana and Cheskidov called her his “wife”.

Basement dungeon

Ekaterina claims the nightmare started one night in 2009, when she was just 19 and met then-37-year-old Cheskidov at a bus station in the city of Chelyabinsk. She claims they went to Vladimir’s house for booze but he pulled a knife and declared she was captured.

Cheskidov, who is jobless, allegedly covered Ekaterina’s mouth with duct tape so she could not cry for help - and tied her up. He threw her in a grimy basement with no fresh air and so began years of sexual abuse in the hellish conditions.

Crime scene house

Ekaterina said her ordeal finally ended when Cheskidov suffered an alcohol-induced psychotic episode. His mother called for paramedics and he was taken away in an ambulance.

Ekaterina said the mother urged her to escape so she managed to find her sister - who was living nearby - and police were called. The sibling, named Elena F, told reporters what happened, after she had been searching for Ekaterina for 14 years.

"A man held her, tied her up, taped her hands, tied her up, sealed her mouth with tape. She has begun to tell everything. She said that Vladimir always had a knife and apparently, any step to the left, to the right led to punishment.

“There was another girl there. He introduced as his wife. But then, I don't know what kind of conflict they had, he plunged a knife right into her head.

“Then he dismembered her and she helped him. Remains, arms and legs, were packed in a barrel....to bury,” she said according to the 74.ru news website.

Cheskidov has been found fit for trial after a period in a psychiatric hospital, and is now being remanded in the slammer.