Sex predator ‘the Joker’ arrested one day after getting out of jail for taking off GPS

Albert Lee Gardner (29) was released on July 7 and arrested on July 8 after authorities found his ankle monitor in a convenience store rubbish bin

A dangerous “sexual predator” known as Florida’s joker is back behind bars just one day after he was released from a nine-year jail sentence when he removed a GPS monitoring device.

Albert Lee Gardner (29) was released on July 7 and arrested on July 8 after authorities found his ankle monitor in a convenience store rubbish bin, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

He had just served a prison sentence for lewd and lascivious battery with a victim aged 12-15 years old, the sheriff’s office said, when he was found overdosed in an apartment.

Gardner had been given five and a half years of supervised release following his sentence, according to FOX 35. But a probation officer called deputies to the 7-Eleven in Brooksville after noticing his GPS tracker had been there for an unusually long time.

Shortly after deputies found the tracker, a call came in about an overdose less than a mile down the street.

Officers who responded to this call quickly realised it was the man they had been looking for.

Gardner, also referred to as "Joker" in court records going back to when he was 18-years-old, was reportedly found overdosed by sheriff deputies after he cut off the court-mandated GPS tracking device.

He was revived with Narcan and after being treated in hospital, was booked without bond and charged with violating his probation and tampering with an electronic monitoring device.

Referred to as Florida's own Joker, he also has guilty adjudications going back to 2012 for various charges including criminal mischief, burglary, possession of paraphernalia, battery, theft and driving without a valid license, according to records.

At just 13-years-of age, Joker was listed on the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's sexual predator list in 2007, after receiving a delinquency adjudication with the charge of sexual battery on a victim under 12.

As part of his probation, he received the guilty adjudication for sexual battery in June 2014 that came with the GPS tracking device.

Gardner was arrested and charged with two counts of lewd or lascivious behavior, a drug charge, burglary and preventing/hindering a firefighter or safety equipment.

He was sentenced to nine years and six months in a state prison followed by five years and six months of probation.

Gardner was released from his prison sentence on July 7 after serving about nine years. The very next day, he reportedly cut off his GPS tracker and was found overdosed.