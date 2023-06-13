Saudi boxing promoter comes out fighting against Daniel Kinahan claims

Abdallah, who is not involved in crime, was openly involved with Kinahan through boxing before he was hit by US sanctions

Amer Abdallah with boxer Badou with Daniel Kinahan and an unknown businessman in Dubai

The CEO of Saudi-based Skill Challenge Promotions has come out fighting against claims that Irish crime boss Daniel Kinahan is still involved with the company.

Former kickboxing champion, Amer Abdallah, now heads up Skill Challenge Entertainment Enterprises known as SCEE whose owner is Prince Khaled bin AbdulAziz of Saudi Arabia.

Abdallah, who is not involved in crime, was openly involved with Kinahan through boxing before he was hit by US sanctions.

But now, Abdallah has threatened legal action against anyone making allegations that the company has links with the wanted criminal.

In a new interview with Boxing King Media on YouTube, Abdallah is asked about Kinahan’s rumoured continued involvement in boxing that have resurfaced in recent weeks.

Abdallah is asked about articles that quote several insiders confirming that Kinahan is an ongoing presence in the boxing scene.

He is then asked are Skills Challenge and Daniel Kinahan working together.

“It’s crazy to me, to see these kinds of defamatory, slanderous, untrue baseless quotes come out,” Abdallah responds.

“What insiders? Tell me what the insiders are. Did you hear (this) from Prince Khaled. Did you hear it from me? Did you hear from anybody from the team? The answer is absolutely not.

Amer Abdallah with boxer Badou with Daniel Kinahan and an unknown businessman in Dubai

“It's easy to say ‘oh, Daniel’s involved’ because of past dealings that fighters have had, that we've had, that everybody in boxing has had (with him).

"Let's make it very clear - and I don't shy away from this - and I don't know why people shy away from it.

“Everybody was dealing with this guy or the majority of the promoters were dealing with him, fighters were signed to him.

"There was a bunch of involvement there.

"So people to say, ‘oh I never had anything to do with him’. Why lie about it? Why come forward and lie?

"To answer the question, absolutely not, does he have anything to do with this sport.

“And I would go as far as bringing legal sanctions, legal action towards anybody that affiliates Daniel Kinahan with Skill Challenge Promotions.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

"Because Prince Khaled does everything with the highest level of integrity, the cleanest way possible and he takes such pride in making sure that nothing ..it’s unblemished..the promotion.

“And he made sure, and he and I had an open conversation about it, that there is zero affiliation there is zero connection.

"And that (the reports) are absolutely baseless, they are utmost lies (for) anybody saying that.”

Abdallah, who was recently brought onboard by the Prince to oversee boxing operations, was previously associated with Kinahan through boxing and was pictured alongside the Dubliner in the far east.

In one picture Abdallah is seen wearing a T-shirt for Badou Jack Promotions that was established by former boxing champion Badou Jack “The Ripper”.

In a social media post last year Abdallah said he was welcoming Kinahan to his team.

Kinahan and Dubai

“The team keeps getting stronger. Proud to welcome my brother Daniel to the team and announce some historic moves. #TeamJack,” he wrote.

Persistent rumours of Kinahan’s continued involvement in high-end boxing matches continue to bubble to the surface.

Last month, world-renowned boxing journalist Donald McRae told the Untouchable podcast: “I have been told that he is still involved in boxing and it’s business as usual.”

Last week, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn was asked by an interviewer for Boxing King media if he was aware of reports of people saying Kinahan is still involved.

Hearn replies: “No, no absolutely not. I don't follow a lot of what's said on Twitter, in all honesty. But no, (I’m) not aware of that in the slightest.”

In an opinion piece published by Boxing News (BN), the respected sports writer Matt Christie recently stated that a failure of boxing authorities – namely commissions and governing bodies – to create a suitable barrier for entry enabled Kinahan to become a major power figure in the sport.

And even though the Irish mob boss is now effectively on the run, he still remains a presence behind the scenes, according to Christie.

Referring to reports of heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk signing a promotional deal with Skills Challenge Entertainment (SCEE) in Saudi Arabia that emerged last weekend, Christie said it didn’t take long for some on social media “to add Daniel Kinahan’s name to the discussion”.

When asked directly if Kinahan was involved in the talks, Usyk’s promoter Alex Krassyuk said he had no role in negotiations.

“I can re-assure everyone that this company is run on their own,” he said.

“Boxing News has been told by multiple sources that he bankrolled some major events in Britain during the two-year pandemic,” Christie claimed.

“Fights that otherwise could not have possibly occurred in such a restrictive economic environment.”

Abdallah has acknowledged that he first came to Dubai he (Kinahan) was on the scene.

“He connected us to a lot of people, as he did with a lot of promoting and when I say we, I mean Badou and myself, when we first came there,” Abdallah adds in the new interview.

“He never asked for anything financially.

"There has never been any financial dealings between us and them.

"He was just connecting us to everybody and he was connected to everybody.

“And I had an open conversation with him.

"I said: ‘Listen, I mean, there's a lot of things out there, are you involved with any of this.’

"He said absolutely not and that was enough for me.

"That was enough for us, to be able to go through anything and be affiliated with some of the connections that he had.”

Asked about the picture that has resurfaced on Twitter where he welcomes his “brother” Daniel to the team, Abdallah argued that it was “before all of that stuff”, referring to the sanctions.

“I don't shy away from these questions because I defended him.

"I defended him based on what he had said to me, that he had no affiliation with anything that was there, and that was enough for me, to believe a guy that said that,” he argued.

“And I'm telling you, everybody that has dealt with him has said nothing but great things about what he's helped them with.

"It's not until somebody does something to me personally that I can actually take that stance and say that.

“After those sanctions happened – I believe everybody also left, as I did.

"We wish everybody the best and he's got to deal with what he's got to deal with and if there's any truth, the truth always comes out and that's what's going to end up happening.”

“But to say that we're tied to him still and to say that there's any connections that is absolute lies.

"We have zero connection to him, I've had zero interaction within since the sanctions have come out (as has) anybody that I've dealt with

“And Prince Khaled is adamant, adamant about making sure that nothing like that is involved with Skill Challenge Promotion.”

Asked about his personal relationship with Kinahan, Abdallah said he met him a “handful of times”.

“And every single one of those handful of times he was nothing but genuine, respectful and he did everything that he said he was going to do.

"The fact that he's facing these kinds of sanctions that's between him, the laws, the legal powers to be.

Kinahan has been travelling to Iran

“And if he has any affiliation with it then you know he's got to own up to that and he's going to have to basically face those consequences but there was nothing that he ever did that indicated that he was a part of anything like that whatsoever and if he did we would never have been involved with him at all.”