Santa Clauses ‘promoting Christianity’ violently attacked at New Year celebrations in India

The Santas were allegedly attacked after giving out chocolates and Christian reading material at the event

Several people dressed up as Santa Claus were attacked on New Year’s Eve in India after they were accused of ‘promoting Christianity” it has been reported.

The incident took place in the Gujarat area of the country after the ‘Santas’ turned up at Kankaria Zoo, where a government-sponsored carnival had been organised to see in the new year.

It was alleged activists from a Hindu organisation known as Bajrang Dal went to the carnival where they approached the Santas before a melee broke out.

They claimed the Santas had been giving out chocolates and religious Christian reading material to passers by.

A video was later circulated on social media which allegedly showed attacks on the people dressed as Santa at the carnival, however it is understood no complaint was made to the police.

In the footage, it was reported the Santas were told to “go back” to their churches where they could spread their message safely.

North Gujarat Bajrang Dal president, Javalit Mehta, confirmed: "When we went there to protest against the people who were doing religious conversion activity, there was a clash with some of them."

Another Hindu leader, Hitendrasinh Rajput, said: "For the past four days of the Kankaria Carnival, missionaries have been promoting Christianity by selling books dressed as Santa Claus near the entry of the zoo and promoting conversion activities by explaining about Jesus and Christianity.

“On being informed about the matter, 20 activists led by North Gujarat president of Bajrang Dal Javalit Mehta stopped the conversion activity in the government program at around 9 pm on Friday."