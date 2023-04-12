Russia’s secret service makes mega cocaine bust, seizing EU-bound stash worth €67m
The Russian Federal Security Service - the FSB - claims to have seized 700 kilos of EU-bound cocaine from a Moscow warehouse on Monday.
The ginormous stash of powder is believed to have street value somewhere in the region of €67 million. Two Colombians and a suspect from the EU have been arrested.
"When detained red-handed, 699 kg of cocaine was found in the cartel members who arrived in Russia," an AP report said.
The cocaine was smuggled from South America to Russia and part of it was to be transported onwards to the European Union, reportedly.
"The Federal Security Service foiled an attempt by another international criminal group to use Russian territory for the transit and sale of drugs,” the FSB stated.
The drugs were stored in the Moscow warehouse which was rented to an un-named individual. Each of the blocks had stamps that read 'El 701 The Boss' and another part 'Tokio'.
According to the FSB, the coke was worth more than 2.5 billion rubles with a street value of at least 6 billion rubles (€67m).
Two Colombians and an EU citizen allegedly arrived in Russia to carry out a multi-stage drug smuggling operation. All three are in prison and can receive up to 20 years in prison.
At the end of March in St. Petersburg, the police seized more than 200 kg of Latin American cocaine.
According to experts, the wholesale value of the seized batch on the Russian black market exceeded €26 million. The seized batch was also delivered to Moscow and again placed in a warehouse.
Russia's FSB security agency has a wide remit, guarding borders, catching spies and arresting criminals. They also detain activists deemed subversive.
The FSB is famed for taking on ‘geeks’ who can help it stay ahead of the game technologically. The agency trawl the final-year students of the country's top technology institutes and invite the best graduates to apply.
The agency has its own special institute known as IKSI, the Institute of Cryptography and Protection of Information, which used to work on code breaking but now focuses on information security.
Its page on the FSB website boasts that more than 200 professors work at the IKSI, teaching students everything there is to know about computer systems and security.
Seperately, one of Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman’s daughters, Alejandrina, handed out charity supplies to victim’s of the coronavirus pandemic in Mexico which were labelled ‘El Chapo 701’, back in 2020.
