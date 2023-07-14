Russian ‘sudden death syndrome’ strikes again as glamorous Muscovite found dead

The daughter of a Putin ally was found deceased after feeling unwell.

Russian ‘sudden death syndrome’ has struck again in the centre of Moscow as the glamorous daughter of a Kremlin ally was found dead in her apartment on Tuesday.

Cops found the body of Natalia Bochkareva (44) lying prone in her apartment in the upmarket Presnensky district on July 11.

The dead woman was the daughter of former Putin ally Vasily Bochkareva who himself died in 2016. Cops apparently called to her pad after neighbours said she stopped answering the door.

There were no signs of a violent death, it has been reported. Ms Bochkareva was the daughter of the late Mr Bochkarev, who governed Penza Oblast from 1998 to 2015.

Tragic Natalia (Newsflash)

The 67-year-old, who belonged to Vladimir Putin's United Russia party, passed away from lung cancer a year after leaving office.

Ms Bochkareva apparently managed the family woodwork and bakery businesses after the death of her father.

Two years ago she became victim to a fraudster when she sent a mystic around €158k to remove bad luck, it has been reported.

However, after receiving the money, the fortune teller apparently broke contact with Natalia and had failed to fulfil the agreement, in a story which made the local news.

Russia has been hit by a number of 'suspicious' deaths in the months leading up to and during Putin’s invasion of his neighbours.

Sad death (Newsflash)

Last month, the vice president of a Russian bank plunged to her death from a balcony window in Moscow.

Kristina Baikova, the 28-year-old VP of Loko-Bank, plummeted from her 11th floor window on June 23 and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It has been reported that the finance whizz was with a 34-year-old friend named Andrei, at the time of her fall.

When quizzed by the authorities, Andrei allegedly informed them that he had been invited to Kristina’s apartment for drinks. He claimed that at around 3am she decided to go out onto the balcony, from where she somehow fell to her death out of the window.

Last month, federal judge Artyom Bartenev fell 12 stories from his apartment building and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Some two dozen Russian officials and oligarchs died under mysterious circumstances last year also, it has been reported.