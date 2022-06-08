Rotela Clan: Paraguayan cartel leader dresses up as woman to escape jail

Cesar Ortiz donned a wig, fake lashes, make-up and even freshly painted nails before dressing in a skirt and top to make his escape

The leader of the Rotela Clan cartel made a bid to escape jail by dressing as a woman.

Cesar Ortiz, who was serving an eight year sentence for armed robbery, made the bid to escape Tacumbú National Penitentiary in Paraguay on May 29th.

It was reported that the 36-year-old was visited by a woman who accompanied him to a private room.

The drug baron then donned a wig, fake lashes, make-up and even freshly painted nails before dressing in a skirt and top to make his escape.

In disguise, Ortiz made his way through several checkpoints in the prison before a guard opened the final gate and let him exit.

Just as the escapee thought his cunning plot had worked, he was spotted by police a few streets away from the prison and was arrested by three others who were allegedly part of the plot.

He was then taken to Emboscada National Penitentiary.

Ortiz’s wife contacted authorities and begged they send her husband back to the National Penitentiary amid concerns that prison guards could not guarantee his well-being at the Emboscada prison.

Cesar Ortiz in disguise (Tacumbú Police)

The mob boss had been in prison at Tacumbú National Penitentiary since 2019.

In February 2021, he led a riot at the prison after authorities discovered an underground tunnel that was under construction for a planned escape.

At least seven inmates were decapitated for allegedly revealing the plan.

Ortíz was charged with murder, hostage taking, organising a prison riot and being associated with a criminal organization.

Authorities have further ordered an investigation into at least 20 prison guards in connection to escape.

At least four have already been taken into custody, including a police officer who returned to the force after serving a six year sentence for drug trafficking.

Another accomplice was identified as his brother-in-law.