Record $1bn of liquid meth found hidden in coconut water bottles in Hong Kong
The drugs, which were seized on October 23, had been concealed in bottles labelled as coconut water in a cargo shipment that arrived in Hong Kong by sea
A staggering 1.8 metric tons (two tons) of liquid methamphetamine was seized in Hong Kong’s biggest-ever meth bust, authorities said Saturday.
The drugs, which were seized on October 23, had been concealed in bottles labelled as coconut water in a cargo shipment that arrived in Hong Kong by sea, according to a government statement.
The haul is estimated to be worth 1.1 billion Hong Kong dollars ($140 million).
Authorities found that 1,800 bottles out of the total 7,700 bottles contained liquid meth. The bust is the largest on record among meth cases in terms of the amount and market value.
They are still investigating the case, and no arrests have been made.
The stash of drugs were bound for Australia, and had been shipped from Mexico via Hong Kong, according to authorities who spoke Saturday at a news conference. In Australia, the market value of the drugs could reach about HK$8 billion ($1 billion).
The cargo had raised suspicion as it was unusually large for a coconut water shipment from Mexico.
The meth haul is the second found in shipments from Mexico to Australia in less than two weeks.
Custom officials earlier this month seized about $5.9 million worth of crystal meth concealed in a shipment of electrical transformers that were also bound for Australia from Mexico.
