Rangers fan given football banning order for singing song mocking Irish famine
A Rangers fan has been given a one-year football banning order after he admitted singing an anti-Irish song while marching to the Rangers vs Celtic match.
Bradley Craig (20) pleaded guilty to a Section 38 breach of the peace, with football and religious prejudice aggravations at Glasgow Sheriff Court.
A group of fans were filmed singing the Famine Song in Glasgow city centre, while marching to an Old Firm clash on August 29, 2021.
At his sentencing on Tuesday, he was banned from all football matches for 12 months and given a community payback order of 135 hours unpaid work.
Police Scotland arrested and charged nine men in connection with the incident.
A 21-year-old man was found not guilty at a trial in February this year. No further action was taken on the other seven cases
