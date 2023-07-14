Principal caught with condoms allegedly lured teen for sex with chicken nuggets and milkshakes

The teacher is being held without bail.

A middle school principal in the US has been caught with a box of condoms as he tried to lure a teenager for sex in a remote location using chicken nuggets and McDonald’s milkshakes as bait.

Daniel Ericksen (55) is currently arrested and charged with attempted rape of a minor and is being held without bail at Broome County Correctional Facility in New York.

The school principal had been allegedly communicating with the 16-year-old for at least a week before his arrest and made statements to her that indicated he was “going to engage in sexual conduct with the minor,” the sheriff’s office said.

Daniel Erickson (Johnson School District)

Cops said Ericksen has been pretending he was a minor himself in order to make the arrangements for sex, it has been reported. He eventually did reveal his true identity, it is alleged.

He then used “his position as the Johnson City Middle School Principal and school district database information to convince the 16-year-old girl who he really was,” authorities said.

Erickson apparently tried numerous times to meet with the girl — even showing up at her home — but the teen never emerged.

Cops said they became aware of the situation last Wednesday.

Two days later, Erickson allegedly agreed to meet with the kid in a remote location with the intention of having sex.

Erickson arrived with a box of condoms, chicken nuggets and a milkshake from McDonald’s, Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar said during a press conference.

Detectives were at the location when Erickson arrived and nabbed the teacher.

“As a father, I know this is a nightmare scenario for any parent,” Akshar said. “We entrust our schools with the care and safety of our children, and to have an individual violate that trust, abuse their power and prey on a very student charged in our schools’ care is beyond disgusting.”