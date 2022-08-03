Porn website operator pleads guilty to sex trafficking conspiracy

Matthew Isaac Wolfe (40), who helps run the adult website GirlsDoPorn, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Barbara L. Major to Conspiracy to Commit Sex Trafficking by Force, Fraud and Coercion in San Diego on July 26.

A porn website operator in the US has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to sex trafficking by fraudulently coercing women to appear in online sex videos.

Matthew Isaac Wolfe (40), who helped run the adult website GirlsDoPorn until his arrest in October 2019, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Barbara L. Major to Conspiracy to Commit Sex Trafficking by Force, Fraud and Coercion in San Diego on July 26.

Wolfe, the fourth defendant to plead guilty in connection with the case, moved to the United States in 2011 to work for his friend and co-defendant Michael Pratt, the owner of the GirlsDoPorn website.

While working at the company, Wolfe filmed approximately 100 videos, uploaded finished videos onto the internet, oversaw the company’s financial books, and operated various business entities that were used to promote the business.

Wolfe, who is originally from New Zealand, admitted that he persuaded women to appear in the porn videos by telling them that the videos would never be posted online and wouldn’t be released in the United States.

He also said that no one who knew the women would find out about the videos.

He admitted to knowing that these claims were false as the videos were exclusively marketed and distributed on the internet.

Wolfe trained co-defendant Theodore Gyi, a cameraman, on how to run video shoots and told Gyi to tell the women that the videos would not be posted on the internet.

Wolfe also admitted that he was aware that some of the women were being identified on pornwikileaks.com, a site controlled by Pratt and dedicated to “exposing” the true identities of individuals appearing in porn videos, which caused the victims to be subjected to severe harassment.

US Attorney Randy Grossman said that his actions had a “devastating impact" on the victims.

“We will seek justice for human trafficking victims in hopes that it will help them reclaim their lives and leave the pain of this experience in the past.”

Grossman commended the prosecution team as well as FBI agents and members of the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force for their continuing effort to investigate and prosecute this important case.

Stacey Moy, special agent in charge of the FBI San Diego Field Office, added: “Wolfe lied to and preyed on vulnerable young women, subjecting them to years of relentless harassment, fear and mental anguish.

“Identifying, investigating, and apprehending sex trafficking offenders is a critical part of our mission. We will continue to work with our partners every day to hold these perpetrators accountable for their crimes.”

Wolfe is due to be sentenced by US District Judge Janis L. Sammartino on October 10, 2022, at 9am.

He is facing a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $250,000 fine for his crimes.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of Michael James Pratt.