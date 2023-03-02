Pope Francis ‘deeply saddened’ after shooting death of Bishop David O’Connell

The 69-year-old, who was originally from Glanmire in Cork, was found dead with a gunshot wound to the chest in his home in Hacienda Heights, Los Angeles on Saturday, February 18.

Pope Francis has extended his “heartfelt condolences” ahead of Irish Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell’s funeral this week.

In a special telegram, Pope Francis praised the late bishop for his years of devotion and service.

The message was read by Archbishop José H. Gomez at a memorial Mass for O’Connell in St John Vianney Church, Hacienda Hights on Wednesday night and was signed by Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

“Deeply saddened to learn of the untimely and tragic death of Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell, His Holiness Pope Francis sends heartfelt condolences and the assurance of his spiritual closeness to you, the clergy, religious, and lay faithful of the Archdiocese,” it read.

Pope Francis (Andrew Medichini/AP) — © Andrew Medichini

The pope praised O’Connell’s ministry as a priest and bishop for being “marked especially by his profound concern for the poor, immigrants, and those in need, his efforts to uphold the sanctity and dignity of God’s gift of life, and his zeal for fostering solidarity, cooperation, and peace within the local community.”

Francis also prayed that those honouring O’Connell’s memory will “be confirmed in the resolve to reject the ways of violence and overcome evil with good.”

“To those gathered for the Mass of Christian burial and to all who mourn Bishop O’Connell’s loss in the sure hope of the resurrection, the Holy Father cordially imparts his blessing as a pledge of peace and consolation in the Lord,” the telegram concluded.

O’Connell will lie in repose at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles for an all-day public viewing today, Thursday March 2, followed by a vigil at 7pm.

His funeral Mass will take place tomorrow at 11am at the cathedral, with a private burial taking place afterwards in the cathedral crypt.

More than 20 bishops are expected to attend the funeral service, according to Angelus News.

Carlos Medina (61), a home repair contractor, has been charged in connection with the murder of the Auxiliary Bishop last month.

Mr Medina is the husband of Bishop O'Connell's housekeeper and had undertaken work at the cleric's home.

Los Angeles police are still struggling to confirm a motive for the fatal shooting at the bishop's property.

They are now focused on Mr Medina's previous history of drug problems.

Detectives are working to determine if Mr Medina had taken drugs in the hours before the fatal attack or whether he had visited the bishop's home to seek money for drugs.

Medina was semi-retired, but neighbours said he had been acting very erratically over recent times.

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon said the defendant faces one count of murder and a further count of using a firearm to commit a criminal act.

If convicted, the contractor could face a sentence of between 35 years to life imprisonment.