Police seizure of 32 tons of cannabis in Spain breaks all European records

Spain’s Guardia Civil has seized more than 32 tons of cannabis, making it the largest ever bust recorded in Europe.

More than 32,370 kilograms of marijuana buds were discovered by police who also arrested a total of 20 people, including nine men and 11 women, between the ages of 20 and 59.

Working from operations in Toledo, Ciudad Real, Valencia and Asturias, the weed was shipped within Spain as well as to Switzerland, the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium.

The investigation was launched after the Civil Guard searched several industrial hemp plantations in Villacañas (Toledo).

While the plants there are permitted to be grown for other purposes, they are not allowed to be used in the production of drugs.

Police say the main suspects also owned the company where the seeds were purchased.

A second search took place in Almagro (Ciudad Real) in October when officers discovered 37,000 plants spread over four greenhouses.

Three people who were there at the time of the raid have also been arrested. In one shed, officers found four tons of marijuana residue in various bags ready for transport to Valencia.

In Valencia, the Guardia Civil then seized a further 30,530 kilos of buds, 20 kilos of pollen – all vacuum packed – 21,600 plants that were drying and 231,200 packets of marijuana buds.

Documents were also found revealing the existence of several other plantations, processing, preparation and packaging machines, as well as two pollen extraction machines. Fifteen people were arrested during this search.

The third and final phase of the operation involved a raid in Asturias. The analysis of the plants found there also tested positive for psychoactive substances. In total, 4,000 plants were seized and two people were arrested.

According to the Guardia Civil, the total amount seized breaks not only all Spanish records, but also those across Europe.

According to their calculations, this amount of buds would have been produced by approximately 1,100,000 cannabis plants.