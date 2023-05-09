Police seize ecstasy pills shaped like Lionel Messi's face at music festival
Revellers who had been searched on entry to the venue were found in possession of the party pills
Police in Argentina's capital of Buenos Aires have seized ecstasy pills shaped like the face of Lionel Messi at a music festival.
Revellers who were searched on entry to the venue were found in possession of the party pills created in the shape of the World Cup winning icon.
It has been revealed that the pills were seized from an alleged dealer on Thursday (May 4), who tried to smuggle a bag concealed under clothes onto the site.
Police noticed that some of the pills featured the PSG forward, who helped his country to World Cup glory in December.
Alongside ketamine and marijuana that were also reportedly seized, they found the small blue pills that were designed to look like Messi’s face.
Last year, Electric Picnic festival organisers issued warnings about high strength illegal drugs tested by the HSE on site over the weekend.
On the opening day of the festival, an alert was issued regarding “high strength ecstasy tablets in circulation onsite”, called Mybrand Purple skull pills.
MDMA powders or crystals were found to be “high strength” on Saturday following lab testing. On Sunday they warned that the HSE lab had identified 3-CMC, a synthetic cathinone substance.
Meanwhile, it has emerged that Lionel Messi’s stint at Paris St Germain is reportedly set to end this summer and now he has a big decision to make over what is likely to be his final career move.
The Argentinian, whose contract expires next month, has been on the receiving end of jeering from PSG fans during recent games and his unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia this week led to a suspension from his bosses in Paris.
The writing now appears to be on the wall for Messi at PSG, whose president Nasser Al Khelaifi was already committed to ending the “bling bling” culture at the club and rebuilding around young, local talent.
Read more
The renewal of Kylian Mbappe’s contract last year, even though it came at enormous cost, is seen as part of that new strategy. Messi, however, seems to no longer fit into those plans.
It has been reported Messi’s father, Jorge, informed the club’s director of football a few weeks ago that his son did not want to extend his contract by another year.
The unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia further upped the ante and it is understood he has been suspended for two weeks from training and matches.
On Wednesday, the Saudi Tourism Authority released details of Messi’s trip to Riyadh. The player and his family “indulged in a fine-dining experience” at the Al Bujairi Terrace, visited the VIA Riyadh luxury retail complex and also the 300-year-old UNESCO World Heritage Site in Diriyah.
Before heading to Diriyah, the family had been to a farm where they fed Arabian gazelles, the release said.
Amnesty International said earlier this year that Messi’s ambassador role with Saudi Arabia was part of the country’s “aggressive sportswashing programme”, with Saudi authorities “seeking to exploit the celebrity appeal of elite sport to deflect attention from the country’s appalling human rights record”.
There are also suggestions that Barcelona are trying to bring their all-time great back to the Nou Camp, but it may be that a move to play in the same Saudi league as his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo could be about to become a reality.
