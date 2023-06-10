Police release images of man and woman ‘with Irish accents’ following assault in Scotland

Officers believe that the pair, who are understood to be known to each other, may have information that could assist their investigation

The woman that police want to speak to

Police in Scotland have released images of a man and a woman who have been described as speaking with Irish accents following an assault in the town of Ayr.

Officers issued the images as part of a public appeal for information after the incident at Ayr station on Saturday, May 6 at around 7pm.

Officers believe that both this male and female, who are understood to be known to each other, may have information that could assist their investigation.

Police also want to speak to this man

They have urge d he pair, or any members of the public who recognise either of them, to contact police.

The male is described as white, aged in his mid 50s, and of stocky heavy build, with dark hair swiped to the side, and with facial hair. He was wearing a dark zip up jacket and blue jeans.

The male has a tattoo on the side of his neck, has a pierced ear and possibly speaks with an Irish accent.

The female is described as white, who is also in her mid 50s, with short blonde hair. She was wearing a light denim jacket and jeans, white trainers, carried a black handbag and also speaks with an Irish accent.

Anyone with information is urged to contact us by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2300051646. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.