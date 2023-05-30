Police release CCTV of man after teen ‘seriously injured’ in attack outside Irish pub

Surrey Police officers rushed to the traditional Irish bar where they found the 19-year-old injured man

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to after an attack outside an Irish bar in Epsom left a teenager in hospital with "serious injuries".

The assault near McCafferty’s Bar, on the high street, happened at around 12.20am on Sunday, May 28.

He was rushed to hospital by paramedics to be treated for "serious injuries", where he currently remains.

The force has now released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to in connection with what they have described as a "serious assault".

A second man is also being tracked down by police who believe the pair can help with their investigation.

The first man in the CCTV images is described as white and aged in his early 30s, about 5ft 10in tall and medium build. He was wearing a black, long-sleeved top with a square logo on the chest and another on the sleeve.

The second man is described as mixed race, approximately 6ft 2in tall and skinny build, narrow face and dark hair.

A spokesperson for Surrey Police said: "Were you in the area around McCafferty’s between 12.15am and 12.30am on Sunday, May 28? Do you have CCTV, helmet cam or dashcam footage that might have captured this incident or the events leading up to it?

"If you can help us identify the man in these images or know anything that might assist our investigation, please get in touch."