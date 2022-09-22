Police launch probe into Marbella car-chase shooting hours after Irishman gun attack
The incident which occurred outside a luxury car showroom at lunchtime on Wednesday is the second shooting in 24 hours
Police have launched an investigation after a gun attack on a luxury Marbella car showroom – 24 hours after an Irishman was shot on the Costa del Sol.
A stray bullet ended up hitting a vehicle parked outside the showroom around lunchtime on Wednesday after at least one shot was fired from a car that had been chasing another.
No-one was injured in the scare, which happened outside C. de Salamanca in San Pedro de Alcantara which forms part of the municipality of Marbella.
The stray bullet hit a Range Rover Evoque its driver had parked by the car dealer.
Police from the same specialised anti-gang crime unit are probing the latest shooting.
Just one day earlier, a 24-year-old Irishman suffered gunshot wounds after he was shot in the side just before 6pm in an area known as Turtle Lake above Aloha Golf Course.
The small and picturesque lake, hidden away in the northern part of the upmarket residential area of Nueva Andalucia a short drive from Marbella town centre and glitzy Puerto Banus, is a popular day trip destination for local schools.
He is said to have reached hospital himself or with help from another person rather than calling the emergency services and waiting for paramedics to arrive.
Police have not yet made any arrests.
Today's Headlines
Provo target | Kinahan cartel gangster Johnny Morrissey paid thousands in protection money to IRA
Trouble in paradise | Police launch probe into Marbella car-chase shooting hours after Irishman gun attack
Results | Northern Ireland census shows more Catholics than Protestants for first time
Own medicine | Sectarian child killer Mervyn Moon battered and mugged by heroin addicts
Shocking video | Stunned witnesses say ‘miracle customer wasn’t killed’ after PSNI car crashes into shop
'come forward' | Father of Tallaght murder victim Ken Fetherston pleads for information on anniversary
reeling | Jason Corbett murder: Family fight back tears as they face 10-month wait for killers’ retrial
'very surprised' | Young Dublin man admits sharing image on Snapchat which intimidated trial witness
washout | Ireland weather: Met Eireann warns of spot flooding with over 10mm of rain possible
Stage fright | Finglas drama student who swung machete at garda's head avoids jail