Police issue appeal after Dublin burglar Laurence Connors escapes from prison

Police in the UK have issued an appeal after Dubliner Laurence Connors escaped from prison.

Laurence, who goes by Larry, left the open prison at 11.15 pm on Wednesday, October 5th.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “We are appealing for help finding a prisoner who has absconded from HMP Sudbury.”

“The 30-year-old, who is Irish and goes by the name Larry, is 5ft 8in tall, has blue eyes and brown hair.

“Connors was convicted for burglary at Reading Crown Court in July 2020. He has links to Reading, Derby and London.

“If you have seen Connors or know of his whereabouts, please contact us quoting reference number 30 of 6 October.”

They have asked anyone with information to contact them on Facebook or Twitter. They can also call 101 or anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111

Connors, who hails from Tallaght, was given a seven-year sentence behind bars for his part in a spree of 54 burglaries across England.