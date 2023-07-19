Police investigating unsolved killing of rapper Tupac Shakur search house in Nevada

Detectives carried out the search in Henderson, which is located less than 32km from the Las Vegas strip where Shakur was gunned down in September 1996

Police investigating the unsolved killing of rapper Tupac Shakur nearly 30 years ago have searched a house in Nevada this week.

Detectives carried out the search of a home in Henderson, which is located less than 32km from the Las Vegas strip where Shakur was gunned down in September 1996.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police did not provide further details of the search, confirming only that no arrests have been made and no suspects are currently in custody.

"LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada on July 17, 2023, as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation," a Las Vegas police statement said.

The Notorious BIG

"We will have no further comment at this time."

However, Las Vegas Police Lt Jason Johansson told the Las Vegas Review Journal that detectives were once again working on the cold case.

"It's a case that's gone unsolved and hopefully one day we can change that," he told the newspaper.

The 25-year-old rapper was shot as he was on his way to a nightclub in a BMW driven by Death Row Records founder Marion ‘Suge’ Knight.

After watching Mike Tyson knock out Bruce Seldon in a championship fight at the MGM Grand he was the only passenger in the car when a white Cadillac with four men inside pulled alongside while it was stopped at a red light at an intersection near the Las Vegas Strip.

One person opened fire, hitting the passenger side of Knight’s car with bullets. Shakur who was in the passenger side seat was shot four times, including twice in the chest while Knight was grazed by a bullet fragment or a piece of shrapnel from the car.

Shakur was rushed to a nearby hospital, however, he died six days later.

Shakur had been involved in a feud with the Notorious BIG as part of the infamous East Coast-West Coast rivalry at the time, which defined the hip-hop scene during the mid-1990s.

BIG, who would be himself fatally shot six months later, was openly accused alongside Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of having prior knowledge of a 1994 shooting in which Shakur was seriously during a robbery in the lobby of a midtown Manhattan hotel.

He was shot several times and lost $40,000 and although both BIG and Combs vehemently denied knowledge of the shooting, the incident created a feud that caused a division within the hip-hop community and fans.

The New York-born Shakur who represented the West Coast after he signed with the Los Angeles-based Death Row Records traded verbal jabs with New York-natives BIG and Combs, represented Bad Boy Records on the East Coast.

Both sides targeted each other in “Diss” tracks that saw Shakur release the aggressive single ‘Hit ’Em Up’, which took aim at BIG who retorted with ‘Who Shot Ya?’, although BIG claimed the song was not directed toward Shakur.

Shakur who served several months in a New York prison for sex abuse had received support from Black leaders including the Rev Jesse Jackson and the Rev Al Sharpton, who counselled him while he was locked up.

“Thug Life to me is dead. If it’s real, let somebody else represent it, because I’m tired of it,″ Shakur told Vibe magazine. “I represented it too much. I was Thug Life.″

The Las Vegas shooting occurred as Shakur’s fourth solo album, ‘All Eyez on Me’ remained on the charts, with some five million copies sold.

Shakur, who sold more than 75 million records worldwide, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.