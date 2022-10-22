Police in New York arrest suspect after man is hit by sword-welding attacker on train

Police had received multiple reports about a man armed with a knife, sword, or machete who had attacked a passenger on a northbound A train

The suspect caught on camera before the incident on the subway

Police in New York have arrested a man after a subway sword attack in Lower Manhattan.

Police identified the suspect caught in surveillance video during last Thursday’s incident as Sel-Wyn Bernardez (27)

Bernardez is accused of striking another passenger on the head, although the sword was in its sheath, at the Chambers Street station during a dispute.

Police said the attacker, dressed in all black, boarded the train at the Fulton Street station in lower Manhattan just minutes earlier.

Police released a surveillance photo of him going through the turnstiles, sword in hand.

According to ABC 7 News, one witness described how the suspect shoved his way past a woman onto the train and then stood between the train cars before crashing through the other car door.

"He just sort of like, very forcefully opens the two doors to the other train car behind us and just pulls out what looked to be a sword or something huge, and everybody just got up from our train car and, like, rushed to the front," said Rebecca Strassberg, who was on the train.

Strassberg said that the attacker and another man were "engaging in some sort of combat" and the situation escalated quickly.

"When we pulled up to Chambers, I think that they were fighting for a little bit longer, and then they got off," said Strassberg.

Bernardez has prior arrests for other crimes including strangulation, assault and burglary.

According to police sources, the victim is a homeless man who had been responsible for a subway scare of his own back in 2019.

He was identified by police sources as Larry Griffin, who was arrested three years ago for placing rice cookers at the Fulton Street station.

Griffin, who was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries, was out on probation after serving a little more than a year in prison, according to the New York Daily News.

He pleaded guilty in June 2020 to a felony charge of placing a false bomb, and was released August 2021, the Daily News reported.

This was the second violent attack inside the subway system within a span of 12 hours.

Police said that a 26-year-old was stabbed on a northbound 2 train at the Upper West Side's 72nd Street around 11pm on Wednesday with what is believed to be a kitchen knife during an argument with another passenger.

In that incident, the attacker pulled out the large knife and stabbed the man in the leg and index finger, at which point the victim's friend pepper-sprayed the suspect, who fled the train, according to officials.