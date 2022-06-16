Police hunt for ‘British Pablo Escobar’ after huge cocaine haul seized in Greece
Police are on the hunt for a so-called “British Escobar” after four of his henchmen were arrested at a luxury Greek villa where £12 million worth of cocaine (€14m) was seized.
The drugs kingpin (41), known as the “modern Pablo Escobar”, is said to be responsible for 10pc of the world's cocaine trade.
He is wanted in connection with the seizure, which led to the arrest of four people from Liverpool and London – one of whom is his brother.
Two of those arrested are believed to be “leaders of an international drug trafficking ring.”
The four ring members, aged 38, 45, 48, and 52, allegedly smuggled the huge haul weighing almost 300kg in a banana shipment from Colombia to the port city of Thessaloniki.
Alongside the drugs, police also discovered a loaded pistol, a box of 41 cartridges, €1,000 in cash, 11 mobile phones and portable radios during the bust.
Read more
Greek officials said that the drugs were intended to be distributed across other European countries and Australia.
All four have been charged with trafficking in the form of import, transport and possession, and being part of a criminal organisation.
It is believed that the 299kg of cocaine seized in Greece is linked to a 650kg haul found by Italian police in Calabria in April.
Authorities believe that both groups belong to the same international trafficking ring.
Today's Headlines
Investigation | Premier League footballer ‘arrested on suspicion of rape’ of woman in her 20s
Top Bill-ing | Singer Lorraine McDonald reveals how Bill Murray once joined her onstage
'Rooftop shooter' | Six dead, 24 injured in shooting at Chicago Fourth of July parade
On the lock | Up to 40 people attended '‘prisoner release party’ during Level 5 lockdown in Clare
Grá-fting | Irish Love Islander Dami Hope shares shocking kiss with Casa Amor bombshell
dismissed | Woman who said she was knocked over by child ‘running amok’ in Lidl loses €60k claim
Bargain | Home of the late Gerry Ryan in Dublin’s Clontarf sells for ‘much reduced’ price
Calls recorded | Exposed: Face of man (55) charged over calls to autism campaigner Fiona O’Leary
Budge Up | Budget 2023 brought forward to September 27, Cabinet confirms
'Aggravated burglary' | Man (60s) ‘seriously injured’ by three men who stole cash from Carlow home