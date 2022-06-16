Police hunt for ‘British Pablo Escobar’ after huge cocaine haul seized in Greece

The drugs kingpin (41) is said to be responsible for 10pc of the world's cocaine trade.

Police are on the hunt for a so-called “British Escobar” after four of his henchmen were arrested at a luxury Greek villa where £12 million worth of cocaine (€14m) was seized.

The drugs kingpin (41), known as the “modern Pablo Escobar”, is said to be responsible for 10pc of the world's cocaine trade.

He is wanted in connection with the seizure, which led to the arrest of four people from Liverpool and London – one of whom is his brother.

Two of those arrested are believed to be “leaders of an international drug trafficking ring.”

The four ring members, aged 38, 45, 48, and 52, allegedly smuggled the huge haul weighing almost 300kg in a banana shipment from Colombia to the port city of Thessaloniki.

Alongside the drugs, police also discovered a loaded pistol, a box of 41 cartridges, €1,000 in cash, 11 mobile phones and portable radios during the bust.

Greek officials said that the drugs were intended to be distributed across other European countries and Australia.

All four have been charged with trafficking in the form of import, transport and possession, and being part of a criminal organisation.

It is believed that the 299kg of cocaine seized in Greece is linked to a 650kg haul found by Italian police in Calabria in April.

Authorities believe that both groups belong to the same international trafficking ring.