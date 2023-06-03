Police hunt burglars with ‘Irish accents’ pretending to be from the water board
Four ‘distraction’ burglaries have taken place in Solihull in just a few weeks
Police in the UK are hunting a burglar with an “Irish accent” who is pretending to be from the water board to target homes in the west midlands town of Solihull.
Cops have stepped up patrols after a spate of burglaries targeting vulnerable people broke out in the town near Birmingham by men "pretending to be from the water board”.
Four “distraction” burglaries have taken place in Solihull in just a few weeks that have left the victims "shaken” according to reports.
The most recent incident occurred in Olton on Wednesday May 31, when two men forced their way into a vulnerable man's home at around 8.30pm.
When the pair were questioned by the man's carer on who they were, they assaulted her, police said.
The two men fled with jewellery and cash after ransacking the property. The victim described them as white, wearing black surgical masks and having an Irish accent.
The force has now urged people to chat to their elderly neighbours to make sure they're safe after a number of other distraction burglaries took place in the borough.
While no arrests have been made so far, Detective Sergeant Adam Buzzard from Solihull CID, said: “We are determined to find the people behind these burglaries that have understandably left these vulnerable people shaken.
“We’ve carried out forensic examinations, taken statements and are examining CCTV. Patrols have also been stepped up in the areas these incidents have taken place.”
