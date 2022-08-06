Police hunt Bradley Cooper lookalike who allegedly stole tools from hardware store

The man walked straight out the shop with the goods on a trolley

People have said the man is the spitting image of the Hollywood actor, Bradley Cooper

Police in Georgia, USA are on the hunt for a Bradley Cooper lookalike who allegedly stole a laser kit from a hardware store in Henry County.

Taking to Facebook, local police shared a Be the On Look Out (BOLO) alert with the public.

The message, which featured CCTV images of the man, states that he is wanted for theft by shoplifting on July 23rd.

“On 07/23/22, the unidentified white male stole a Bosch Rotary Laser Kit from the Home Depot in McDonough, GA.

“Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect, please call Detective Sergeant J. Holisky at 770-288-8252, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text us tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.”

Bradley Cooper — © WireImage

Taking to the comment section, social media users were quick to notice the similarities between the wanted man and Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper.

“Bradley Cooper has seen better days,” one person said.

“Naw, that's Bradley Cooper from Wish,” another added.

A third quipped: “That's his stunt double Cradley Booper.”

Another commenter couldn’t get over the similarities between the shoplifter and the A Star Is Born actor, writing: “I came to comment that it looked like Bradley Cooper. Glad I wasn’t alone. But seriously is this not a prank!? Is it not BC!?”

The image, which shows the man walking straight out of the store with the goods on a trolley, left people baffled at the thief's brazenness.

“Looks like y’all let him walk out with it to me. I say it’s his,” one person said.

A second quipped: “It’s amazing to me how time after time people walk in somewhere and freely walk out with stolen goods!!”

“I’m trying see how he just walked passed that employee and didn’t get asked for a receipt or nothing,” another said.