Police fear gangland killing of Sydney’s ‘Tony Soprano’ will lead to reprisals

Police in Australia fear the brazen daylight execution of the gangland figure known as ‘Sydney’s Tony Soprano’, Alen Moradian, will lead to a bloody reprisal.

The assassination of Moradian, who was shot dead as he sat in his car at a Bondi Junction car park, has sparked fears of a violent backlash as police hunt the two gunmen who ambushed him.

Meanwhile, a gun recovered from a torched getaway car is believed to be key to solving the brutal murder.

NSW Police who were called to the basement car park of Moradian’s Spring Street unit block just after 8am on Tuesday, found the one-time cocaine kingpin dying in his car.

Police believe the two assassins tried and failed to burn a grey Porsche Macan that was found down a quiet street just a few minutes’ away as they fled.

A second car linked to the murder, a Holden Commodore, was engulfed in flames in Zetland.

Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty said the daylight execution of Moradian, who has yet to be formally identified, carries all the hallmarks of an organised crime murder.

“He’s a high-level criminal identity ... he’s a major player in the organised crime network and also has links to the Comanchero OMCG [outlaw motorcycle gang], high level,” he said, according to the Sydney Moring Herald.

“He obviously had a big target on his back … This is a well-planned, executed murder with a high-level criminal identity.”

Known as Fathead, Moradian was sentenced to 16 years and nine months in jail for importing and supplying cocaine.

He reportedly became eligible for release in 2017 having been locked up for ten years for helping lead the infamous Golden Gun cocaine syndicate.

Moradian was one of the seven main players involved in the syndicate, one of the biggest drug groups broken by the NSW Police Force.

Members were sentenced to between five and 30 years in prison. He remained on Commonwealth parole at the time of his death.

Moradian who known for his love of the brand Versace was said to have once spent more than $1 million in cash on furniture and homewares, the Herald reports.

Moradian had also used the proceeds of the drug-smuggling operation to transform what was called the Moradian McMansion in West Pennant Hills into a palazzo.

He and his wife converted the lounge room into a version of the Sistine Chapel, including a $40,000 ceiling mural showing sky and angels.

But during his trial it emerged his wife, Natasha Moradian, had warned her husband against showing off.

“Why do you just sit there and show off... do you see Tony Soprano doing that? He points it all off on a junior for a reason - to take the heat away from him,” an email Ms Moradian wrote to her husband read.

“You, on the other hand, want the attention, you get a big head, you love it. People like that won't survive,” the email read.

He was killed on his estranged wife Natasha's 51st birthday.

Speaking to Sky News Australia, The Daily Telegraph's Crime Editor Mark Morri discussed what could have prompted Moradian's shooting.

“Last August, he was actually warned by police there was a contract out on his life," he told Sky News Australia host Peter Stefanovic.

“Now, with these players, it can be anything from internal... as I said he’s a major player... he was also part of what’s called the Commission which is a cartel which basically the Comancheros were trying to put attacks on anyone that imported any cocaine or any drugs into Sydney or Australia.

“That would have upset a lot of people including rival bike gangs, even overseas cartels.

"So, the list of people who may have wanted to send a message to the Commission by killing somebody in one of that hierarchy, it could be that.

“It could be a personal matter, you just don’t know with this."

Mr Morri noted Moradian also spent a significant time in jail where the 48-year-old "could have made enemies".