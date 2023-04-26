Pictured: Man ‘with Irish accent’ suspected of robbing OAP of cancer money

The victim, who is aged in his seventies, had arranged to withdraw several thousand pounds from his bank when he was targeted

Police want to talk to this man

Police in the UK are on the look out for a man “with an Irish accent” after a disabled pensioner, who had been celebrating his recovery from cancer, was robbed of a large amount of cash.

West Yorkshire Police appeal released a CCTV image of the suspect as part of a wider appeal following the theft in Moortown, Leeds.

The victim, who is aged in his seventies, had arranged to withdraw several thousand pounds from his bank when he was targeted.

He had taken out the money to give to his children to spend to celebrate his recent recovery from the disease.

He went to collect the cash from the Barclays branch, in Harrogate Road, Moortown, to about 12.20pm on Friday, April 14.

He had placed the envelopes containing the money on the passenger seat of his car that he had parked outside the branch.

He was putting his walking stick away as he got into the driver’s seat, when the suspect opened the passenger door and stole the money before fleeing the scene in another car.

CCTV enquiries later revealed that the suspect had been in the branch as the OAP was withdrawing his money.

The police said the suspect who was white, of stocky build and with a stubble, “spoke with an Irish accent”.

He was also wearing a grey jumper, black jogging bottoms, black trainers and a grey baseball cap.

Anyone who recognises the man in the image or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact PC 1210 Moffatt at Stainbeck Police Station via 101 quoting crime reference 13230206358 or online at westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.