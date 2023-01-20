Passengers flying into London with weed from LA warned of consequences of drug trafficking

Border Force officers have seized between 30 and 50 kilos of cannabis in checked in baggage. In total more than 400 kilos has now been seized

Bags of weed have been discovered in recent days

Drug dealers who are considering flying into London from Los Angeles have been warned that authorities are on the alert following a number of “unusual” seizures in recent days.

The UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) say they are paying close attention to the route and are stepping up checks in a bid to tackle drug trafficking on the flights.

On Tuesday (January 17) two US nationals were arrested at Heathrow Airport in London meaning 11 have now been detained off flights from LAX in just eight days.

In each case Border Force officers have seized between 30 and 50 kilos of cannabis in checked in baggage. In total more than 400 kilos has now been seized.

Nine of the American citizens have been charged with attempting to import class B drugs and remain in custody pending court appearances.

The two arrested on Tuesday are being questioned by NCA investigators.

NCA experts say cannabis from California, where it can be grown legally, commands a higher price for UK crime groups.

NCA Heathrow Branch Commander Andy Noyes said: “In light of this unusual series of seizures, law enforcement will undoubtedly be paying more attention to passengers on the Los Angeles to London route and stepping up checks.

“Our investigation into these events continues, but I’m making a direct appeal to anyone considering getting involved in transporting drugs to the UK. Think very carefully about the consequences.

“Couriers who bring illicit substances in to the UK play an important role in fuelling organised crime, consequently those who are caught face stiff jail sentences. It simply isn’t worth the risk.”