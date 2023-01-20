Passengers flying into London with weed from LA warned of consequences of drug trafficking
Border Force officers have seized between 30 and 50 kilos of cannabis in checked in baggage. In total more than 400 kilos has now been seized
Drug dealers who are considering flying into London from Los Angeles have been warned that authorities are on the alert following a number of “unusual” seizures in recent days.
The UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) say they are paying close attention to the route and are stepping up checks in a bid to tackle drug trafficking on the flights.
On Tuesday (January 17) two US nationals were arrested at Heathrow Airport in London meaning 11 have now been detained off flights from LAX in just eight days.
In each case Border Force officers have seized between 30 and 50 kilos of cannabis in checked in baggage. In total more than 400 kilos has now been seized.
Nine of the American citizens have been charged with attempting to import class B drugs and remain in custody pending court appearances.
The two arrested on Tuesday are being questioned by NCA investigators.
NCA experts say cannabis from California, where it can be grown legally, commands a higher price for UK crime groups.
NCA Heathrow Branch Commander Andy Noyes said: “In light of this unusual series of seizures, law enforcement will undoubtedly be paying more attention to passengers on the Los Angeles to London route and stepping up checks.
Read more
“Our investigation into these events continues, but I’m making a direct appeal to anyone considering getting involved in transporting drugs to the UK. Think very carefully about the consequences.
“Couriers who bring illicit substances in to the UK play an important role in fuelling organised crime, consequently those who are caught face stiff jail sentences. It simply isn’t worth the risk.”
Today's Headlines
Horror injuries | Inmate who suffered brutal beating in Mounjoy Prison was jailed over violent revenge attack
'loved and respected' | Tributes paid as heroic Irishman who drowned trying to save daughter in Australia is named
car-nage | Bank worker who drove his car through supermarket while drunk is put off road for three years
'filthy' | Maura Higgins says she’s ‘not well’ after meeting Fifty Shades’ Jamie Dornan
Regency latest | Jonathan Dowdall’s phone records show ‘no clear’ opportunity for confession meeting, trial told
guilty plea | Student caught with child abuse material told gardai he came across it during research
'really genuine' | Emer O’Neill says it is ‘very positive’ that Tommy Tiernan apologised for offensive joke
rich pickings | Socialite Marcus Sweeney suspected of having facilitated meeting between Irish criminals and Turkish gang
suspended | Garda arrested as part of probe into how information was passed to criminal gang
'buck mad' | Children witness queues, overdoses and sexual favours as drug dealing in Oliver Bond escalates