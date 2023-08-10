Paranoid boyfriend who stabbed Irish mum to death in front of kids convicted of murder

Jason Bell (42) attacked Nicole Hurley (37) with at least two knives at their home

A paranoid and controlling boyfriend who stabbed an Irish mother-of-four to death in front of two of her children has been convicted of murder.

Martial arts enthusiast Jason Bell, of Broxwood Way in Camden, north London, was convicted at the Old Bailey this week.

Bell (42) attacked Nicole Hurley (37), whose family is from Co Kerry, with at least two knives at their home in Primrose Hill, north-west London.

He then held a friend captive and drove through a police cordon in a bid to escape following the “fast-moving and very frightening” incident in October 2021.

A court heard that after murdering his partner Bell packed a bag and fled the house.

Hurley had repeatedly asked for an ambulance to be called because she could not breathe but Bell had taken all the mobile phones so that her children could not call for help.

Neighbours were alerted and emergency services found Hurley with multiple stab wounds and signs of having been beaten and, despite the efforts of paramedics, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bell was arrested a day later after making his way to a friend’s home, where he admitted he had killed Ms Hurley.

Bell went on to accuse his friend of having an affair with Ms Hurley and refused to let him leave the property.

In the morning Bell, armed with a knife, forced the man to leave the address with him in his vehicle.

Fearing for his life, the friend got out of the car while it was still moving and was treated at hospital for minor injuries.

Bell then drove his van through a police cordon before checking himself into a mental health centre. A jury at the Old Bailey found him guilty of murder, dangerous driving and false imprisonment.

Previously, the prosecutor, Michelle Nelson KC, had said the couple had been in a “difficult and volatile” relationship since the victim was in her teens. The court heard that Bell, who trained at a martial arts club, would “explode” and punch and kick Hurley.

Nelson told jurors the “fast-moving and very frightening” incident in which Hurley was attacked was witnessed by two young people in the house.

She said: “It was an attack that appears to have come in three or four parts and one in which Nicole Hurley sustained multiple stab wounds, the result of the use of more than one knife.”

Bell had stashed a rucksack containing six phones and a bloody knife in a garden in Victoria Mews, Maida Vale, near the home of his longstanding friend Jeremy Drewitt.

He turned up at Drewitt’s home wearing a blood-stained dressing gown where he told his friend he had stabbed his partner and claimed he would hand himself in.

Bell demanded to know if his friend had slept with Hurley, saying if he was not truthful it was going to end badly before producing a foot-long knife.

Nelson said: “Mr Drewitt pushed the defendant away when he got close and tried to get out of the flat. He was frightened that he was going to be stabbed.

“The defendant was a big man, he estimates 19 stone, and Jeremy Drewitt knew he had martial arts training. The defendant pushed Mr Drewitt to the floor where he cut his hip on a vase that smashed.”

Later, Bell demanded that Drewitt hand over the keys to his van and he drove through police cordon tape with Drewitt in the van.

Bell eventually slowed down in traffic, giving Drewitt the opportunity to undo his seatbelt and jump out of the moving vehicle then make his way back to the cordon.

The defendant walked into a mental health assessment centre in St Pancras and asked to be sectioned. Armed police arrested Bell and he was shot with a Taser before being taken into custody.

On August 8, Bell was convicted of murdering Ms Hurley, whose family hail from Co. Kerry.

He was also convicted of false imprisonment and dangerous driving following the trial at the Old Bailey.

Speaking after the sentencing, the Metropolitan Police's Detective Chief Inspector Jim Eastwood said: “This was a frenzied, brutal attack on a defenceless woman while her four children were in the home, two of whom witnessed the murder.

“Nicole suffered a range of serious injuries including some to her forearms indicting that she tried to shield herself from the blows that Bell inflicted; at least two knives were used during this senseless attack.”

He added: “Nicole had been attempting to remove herself from the relationship with Bell.

“The relationship had been isolating and controlled by Bell who was demonstrating paranoia around unfounded concerns about her commitment to him.”

It has been reported that Ms Hurley's late grandfather, Patsy Hurley who was from Killorglin, was lifelong president of the Kerry Association London.

Brigitte Clements, who organised a GoFundMe fundraiser in the wake of Nicole’s death said that Kingsland where Nicole had lived was a “tight knit and beautiful community based in North London”.

“This weekend tragedy hit our community,” she wrote. “Jason, Nicole, Violet and Amira Bell tragically lost their mother in the most terrible of circumstances.

“These children have been the heart of our community. They help carry groceries for you if they see you carrying bags. They offer to water your plants when you are away.

“They come and offer to help to paint and repair whenever someone is busy tinkering. These children are not average. These children are extraordinary, and this is a testament to their incredible mother.

“They are bright, ambitious, curious and generous. They are four individuals that give you hope in what the future generation will bring. In one evening these children lost everything.”

The appeal adds that the objective of the fundraiser is to “fully fund the funeral and associated costs to help this family through this difficult time”.