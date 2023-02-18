Paedo who planned to rape two children in hotel room jailed for five years

He spoke intimately to his online contact about the children and how he wanted to rape them when they met

A dangerous paedophile who arranged to meet young girls in a hotel with the intention of raping them has been jailed for more than five years.

Former carer Daniel Paul Chisnall (48), from Huntingdon, was arrested by National Crime Agency officers at a pub in the town in December last year, as he was on his way to a nearby hotel where he planned to carry out the abuse.

Police moved in after he had discussed his sexual interest in children with other paedophiles on the Kik online chat platform, WhatsApp and via email.

Using a pseudonym, he messaged a user who said he had access to two girls, aged seven and 11.

He spoke intimately to his online contact about the children and how he wanted to rape them when they met.

Following his arrest officers searched his address where his devices were seized. Forensic examination showed his phone contained 12 IIOC (indecent images of children) in categories A-C (A being the most severe). A further five IIOC in categories A and C had been printed out as poster-sized documents.

Chisnall, who drove a minibus in his job as a carer for vulnerable adults, was charged with one count of arranging or facilitating the commission of sexual assault of a child, one count of making IIOC (categories A-C), and one count of possessing IIOC.

He was sentenced to five years and two months imprisonment at Huntingdon Crown Court this week after pleading guilty at Cambridge Crown Court on January 16.

He has been placed on the sex offenders’ register for life and is also subject to an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

NCA Operations Manager Phil Eccles said: “Daniel Chisnall’s online conversations clearly showed his intention to sexually abuse young girls.

“Our investigation, and intervention, ensured he was not able to carry out these horrific acts.

“Targeting individuals like Chisnall is a priority for the NCA, and we will continue to do everything we can to protect children from harm.”