Over €4m in ‘most sophisticated’ counterfeit banknotes seized in Spain
The fake money was used by the criminal network for drug trafficking and other activities.
Fake €500 bills amounting to more than €4 million have been seized in Spain.
The banknotes are described by Europol as “one of the most sophisticated euro counterfeits ever found in the EU.”
Today, Europol revealed they joined Spanish and Catalonian police in September to dismantle the “clandestine print shop” that had churned out millions of euro in fake bills.
Investigators believe the criminal network printed more than €8 million from this print shop in the space of just three months.
In 2021, the Police of Catalonia found a bag containing €4 million in fake €500 bills that were later connected to a suspect also operating in Spain.
The Analysis Centre of the Bank of Spain confirmed that the fakes were the same as the ones from the most recent batch of counterfeits.
The fake cash was used by the criminal network for drug trafficking and other activities.
Read more
The members of the network had different functions, from supplying raw materials, mainly from China, to managing the printing equipment.
Several printing presses, an insulation machine, a hot stamping machine, a paper guillotine and raw materials were also seized along with €4.3 million in fake €500 notes.
12 people were arrested following searches of nine locations in Alicante, Barcelona, Malaga and Valencia where police brought canines to help detect the counterfeits.
The police intervention also involved the Bank of Spain's Investigation Brigade, support units from the General Council of the Judiciary and agents from the Anti-Riot Units to facilitate access and secure the area.
Today's Headlines
Royal flush | Woman tells Kate Middleton ‘Ireland belongs to the Irish’ during Belfast visit
guilty plea | Man admits murdering his partner in Ennis public toilet after changing plea
fatal blow | Row over arranged marriage may have led to feud attack on Tommy Dooley at cemetery
'Improving' | Ukrainian girl (8) stabbed in Clare is ‘out of danger’
Counterfeit cash | Over €4m in ‘most sophisticated’ counterfeit banknotes seized in Spain
callous actions | ‘Scumbag’ who provided gun used to shoot mum Sinead Connolly jailed for 9.5 years
EXCLUSIVE | Man arrested over stab death of Tom Dooley at Kerry cemetery had been in feud with victim
William and Kate told 'Ireland belongs to the Irish' in Belfast
Assault accused | Trial of Irishman charged with stabbing in Australia hears he was ‘dealing drugs for victim’
Baby Bombshell | Punters bet on Love Island-inspired baby name for Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury