Over €4m in ‘most sophisticated’ counterfeit banknotes seized in Spain

The fake money was used by the criminal network for drug trafficking and other activities.

Fake €500 bills amounting to more than €4 million have been seized in Spain.

The banknotes are described by Europol as “one of the most sophisticated euro counterfeits ever found in the EU.”

Today, Europol revealed they joined Spanish and Catalonian police in September to dismantle the “clandestine print shop” that had churned out millions of euro in fake bills.

Investigators believe the criminal network printed more than €8 million from this print shop in the space of just three months.

In 2021, the Police of Catalonia found a bag containing €4 million in fake €500 bills that were later connected to a suspect also operating in Spain.

The Analysis Centre of the Bank of Spain confirmed that the fakes were the same as the ones from the most recent batch of counterfeits.

The fake cash was used by the criminal network for drug trafficking and other activities.

Europol seizure of counterfeit banknotes in Spain

The members of the network had different functions, from supplying raw materials, mainly from China, to managing the printing equipment.

Several printing presses, an insulation machine, a hot stamping machine, a paper guillotine and raw materials were also seized along with €4.3 million in fake €500 notes.

12 people were arrested following searches of nine locations in Alicante, Barcelona, Malaga and Valencia where police brought canines to help detect the counterfeits.

The police intervention also involved the Bank of Spain's Investigation Brigade, support units from the General Council of the Judiciary and agents from the Anti-Riot Units to facilitate access and secure the area.