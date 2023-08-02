Over €20,000 raised for Irish bartender stabbed in stomach outside New York venue

"It's nothing short of miraculous that his wounds narrowly missed his vital organs, and we owe immense gratitude to the swift and life-saving response of EMT and Elmhurst Hospital.”

Kind-hearted donors have raised €21,000 in aid of an Irish barman who was viciously stabbed in the stomach outside a pub in New York city last month.

On Saturday, July 1, Paul Carthy, 49, was stabbed outside the Harefield Road bar at 769 Metropolitan Avenue in Brooklyn at around 12.53am after a dispute.

“In the early morning hours of July 1, our friend, co-worker, and well known NYC bartender, Paul Carthy, was attacked and seriously injured.

"Fortunately, authorities and EMTs were quick to respond; Paul was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital,” a pal wrote on a GoFundMe page set up by well-wishers.

Crime scene

“On behalf of Paul’s friends, co-workers, and our community, we’re organising this GoFundMe so that we can rally together to offer Paul some support and relief while he’s on the mend.

“If you’re in a position to donate, it’s greatly appreciated. Sharing this fund is also an excellent way to help.

“Thank you to everyone in advance for your generosity,” Paul’s friends wrote.

A whopping 150 people have donated $22,400 as of Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

On social media, another close associate of the stricken Irish man, John ‘Amo’ Doyle, wrote: “The news of the vicious attack on our dear friend Paul Carthy has left both the NY Irish community and the bar business in a state of total shock.

"It's nothing short of miraculous that his wounds narrowly missed his vital organs, and we owe immense gratitude to the swift and life-saving response of EMTs and Elmhurst Hospital.

“Paul's road to recovery will be long and arduous. Now, more than ever, we must come together to support him in his time of need and help alleviate the financial burden he faces during his recovery.

“Every bit of assistance matters, no matter how big or small. We can't wait to see him back, putting smiles on people’s faces and drinks in front of them with his signature charm.

“Paul's love for his adopted city knows no bounds, let’s give it back. Thank you. John “Amo” Doyle.”

NY cops said they responded to an assault at the location after receiving reports that a suspect was harassing individuals in front of the bar.

When Paul approached the suspect and told him to stop, they allegedly displayed a knife and stabbed him in the abdomen before fleeing from the scene, police said.

After searching the area, police located a man who was then taken into custody. He has been named by police as 32-year-old Lawrence Bunch.

His charges include assault, criminal possession of a weapon, menacing, obstructing governmental administration, and harassment.

Donations to help Paul can be made here.

